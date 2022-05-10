Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that over the past week the county has seen relatively low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with only ten new cases reported.
Additionally, the county has no additional deaths related to the virus to report this week.
“The state and nationwide trends are higher than ours. It’s likely too early to speculate about whether or not this is a new wave of cases. Let’s keep continue to be cautious and keep our local cases down,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas rose slightly in the past week to 21,105, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, with 68 new deaths reported. The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was essentially unchanged, with 783 reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of Texans who are fully vaccinated now stands at 17.615 million, or 60.4 percent of the state’s population, while 6.783 million have received a booster shot, according to DSHS.