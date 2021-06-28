Despite how numbers coming out this week regarding COVID-19 cases in Harrison County look, Judge Chad Sims reassured community members that the virus numbers are still declining.
"Similar to last week our numbers are inflated. Last week I explained that the state is auditing old, unassigned cases and adding those numbers to the county of residence. This caused our Total New Case count to go up this week by 309," Sims said.
Recoveries matched the inflation in new case numbers, though the number of active cases only grew by 15 since last week.
Additionally, Sims reported that the county has had no COVID-19 related deaths since May, and that our hospitalization rate continues to remain below 2 percent.
"Please continue to be wise and cautious so that we can protect each other and keep our numbers low," Sims said.
STATE
The Dallas Morning News reported that across the state, 318 more COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, including 292 new cases and 26 older ones that were recently reported by labs.
The state also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising its toll to 51,199.