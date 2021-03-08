Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that in the past week, only 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported within the county, with two additional fatalities from the virus.
This means that case numbers have dropped by 50 percent, with 49 new cases reported the week before.
“Our numbers continue to improve but we must not get complacent. Even though the Governor has lifted restrictions effective March 10, we must be careful,” Sims said, “The virus is still out there and we need to avoid it! Please join me as I continue to pray that our residents will stay healthy and also for comfort for those who've lost loved ones.”
Keeping improved COVID-19 numbers in mind, and consistent with the Governor’s directive, the City of Marshall re-opening committee has decided to re-open all city facilities effective March 10 with the exception of the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, and public meetings.
Effective Wednesday the city of Marshall water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will reopen at full capacity. In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which was previously opened only to the event participants, will now be open to spectators as well.
“While we are happy to re-open our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk. We ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices,” Jasmine Rios, the city’s communication representative said in a press release.
To allow for a seamless transition, citizens and community organizations who are interested in renting the Marshall Convention Center or any one of the community centers must contact Patty Munds at (903)-935-4414 to schedule an appointment. Precedence will be given to those who are currently on the waiting list for the above facilities. Those interested in renting Memorial City Hall can contact Glenn Barnhart at (903)-934-7992.
STATE CASES
Texas health officials reported more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 84 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Texas Department State Health Services reported 1,805 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 615 probable cases. Health officials estimated there were more than 137,00 active cases of the virus in Texas Sunday.
Texas has reported more than 2.3 millions total cases of COVID-19 and 44,451 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked down in recent weeks, hitting 4,721 Saturday, the most recent day for which state data is available.
Over the past week, more than one in eight coronavirus tests have come back positive in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data show more than 8% of Texans are fully vaccinated against the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.