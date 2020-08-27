Harrison County received some good news on Thursday, reporting 13 more COVID-19 recoveries and only one new case.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 789 positive cases, 35 have ended in death, 734 have been recoveries and 20 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:46 p.m., Thursday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,793,914 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 597,737 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 12,070 have resulted in death and 478,752 have recovered, for a total of 106,915 active cases.