Members of the local Harrison County Criminal Defense Bar returned to the county courthouse last Friday for the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, in commemoration of the Fourth of July holiday.
“This is our 11th reading of the Declaration of Independence this weekend for Independence Day. We do it the Friday before through the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association,” said Kim Ryan, who co-chairs the event with fellow attorney Kyle Dansby.
The annual event is orchestrated by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. For the event, in honor of the nation’s freedom, lawyers across the state pause for a few moments of the day to read the Declaration in front of Texas county courthouses, and anywhere globally that a Texas attorney is.
“So all over Texas, all the counties have representatives reading this,” said Ryan. “We open it up to the whole defense bar locally. Sometimes we have more of a showing than others, but it’s important to remember why defense attorneys exist. It’s important to remember the rights that our clients have and maintain; and that’s why we read it in front of the courthouse as a reminder of the purpose of this weekend and the commemoration of Fourth of July or Independence Day.”
Dansby echoed her sentiments, noting how Texas attorneys participate all across the world, no matter their location.
“We’re the local branch of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, so their attorneys probably about 15 years ago started having the Declaration read in every single county in Texas,” said Dansby. “They’ll also have Texas lawyers read throughout vacation; they’ll read in Paris; they’ll read in London; they read it in Washington, D.C. This is our 11th annual in Harrison County.”
The event is led by defense attorneys because of their commitment to protecting and ensuring, by rule of law, the individual rights guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions in criminal cases. And while the reading of the Declaration of Independence doesn’t take that long, Dansby said it’s still a very significant event.
“The Declaration of Independence is our founding document that actually lays out, really, for the first time, that our inherent rights are from ourselves as human beings — not from the government,” said Dansby.
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and announced that the 13 American colonies, which were then at war with Great Britain, regarded themselves as 13 newly independent sovereign states, and no longer a part of the British Empire. Instead they formed a new nation — the United States of America.
According to www.ushistory.org, the document was adopted two days after Congress declared independence as the British fleet and army arrived at New York.
“You see in the Declaration, we have the right to trial by jury; and, we, as the criminal defense attorneys, are always making sure that our state is held to that burden,” said Dansby. “You have the right to a trial by jury if the government is going to accuse you of doing something. You have the right to make the state prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the highest burden of proof; and that’s the way it should be. So what that means, we’re out here every year, around the Fourth of July, reminding people of what those rights are and where they start and where they come from.”
“Then if you read the preamble to the Constitution you see the connection — ‘we, the people,’” he added. “Of course we’re always reminding ourselves and finding out again who we, the people, are. And you being in this country give you the right — period — when the state, when the government accuses you of committing a crime, you have the right to an attorney and you have the right to make them prove it. And that’s why we’re always here reminding people.”