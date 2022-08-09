McCain budget
Buy Now

Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain presents his proposals for the commissioners court for the new fiscal year as the court continues to listen to department heads about their budgetary needs.

 By Robin Y. Richardson/News Messenger Photo

Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain is hoping to get an additional prosecutor for the new fiscal budget season as the criminal caseload continues to increase.

“Our cases over the last 10 years have gone up by a third — (about) 227. They just keep going up annually, and in that same time frame, there’s not been any increase in staff. We’re getting backed up,” the DA noted as he presented his budget requests to the Harrison County Commissioners Court last week.

Recommended For You


Tags

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.