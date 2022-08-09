Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain is hoping to get an additional prosecutor for the new fiscal budget season as the criminal caseload continues to increase.
“Our cases over the last 10 years have gone up by a third — (about) 227. They just keep going up annually, and in that same time frame, there’s not been any increase in staff. We’re getting backed up,” the DA noted as he presented his budget requests to the Harrison County Commissioners Court last week.
The commissioners court has been conducting annual departmental budget hearings since July to get an assessment of the needs and wants of department heads as they prepare for a new fiscal year.
Noting the increased number of cases for both the police department and sheriff’s office, McCain noted that while law enforcement may be getting extra manpower to help with their call volume, his office hasn’t received a new additional prosecutor to help with the increased caseload.
“Gregg County generally indicts about twice as much as we do. They usually indict 1,000 or a little over a 1,000. I think last year we indicted about 410,” McCain said, comparing the statistics of neighboring Gregg County.
“Including the DA, they’ve got 19 prosecutors, and including me we’ve got seven,” he continued. “So, they’re almost tripling the number of staff. We certainly don’t need (that many), but I think we need some relief with respect to prosecutors.”
McCain noted that the standard ratio of prosecutors per court should be three. For criminal court, there’s only him, First Assistant DA Madison Hood and Second Assistant DA Miranda Harris.
“Each court should have three prosecutors in it. That’s kind of the standard,” said McCain. “I have other duties as the DA, so I’m not really a full-time prosecutor in there. And so, for those reasons, I’m just asking for that additional spot.”