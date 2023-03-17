The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently accepted a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the county.
“Each year, the month of March is set aside in order to raise awareness about developmental disabilities and to highlight the importance of including people of all abilities in every aspect of community life,” the proclamation issued by Gov. Greg Abbott states. “During this month, concerned citizens, civic groups, and government entities labor in common cause to remind all Texans that classrooms, workplaces, churches, and communities are stronger when they include all people — regardless of their ability status.”
In the proclamation, Gov. Abbott encouraged all Texans to take the time to educate themselves about developmental disabilities and to support full inclusion by any means possible.
“As we work together to build the Texas of tomorrow, we must always cherish the time-honored value of liberty and justice for all,” stated Abbott.
To bring awareness to the month, Randi Leffall, board chair of Community Healthcore (CHC), reminded the commissioners court of the vast array of services the CHC provides to nine service areas from Harrison County, Panola County, Gregg County to Bowie County.
“CHC provides child and youth mental health services, recovery based services as well as outreach to veterans,” said Leffall.
In Harrison County, he noted that the agency provides some form of day habilitation at CHC’s satellite office, located on Alamo Street in Marshall.
Reflecting on the rising suicide rate amongst youth, Leffall noted the importance of promoting and maintaining good mental health as it can be both life changing and life-saving.
“Adolescent and childhood death has increased by 20 percent and we have seen our own Harrison County community experience suicide and youth death,” he said, referring to recent local tragedies.
Leffall encourages anyone in need of CHC’s services to contact Patti Brady, the local community development specialist, who will soon have an office in East Texas Baptist University’s soon-to-be-open Synergy Park.
“In coming months, ETBU will be opening Synergy in the old Capitol One building. We’ll have a space,” said Leffall. “Ms. Brady will have an office. Her passion and commitment to clients in Harrison County is unmatched.”
According to the proclamation, an estimated 480,000 Texans have a developmental disability.
“These children and adults — like all Texans — strive to be self-sufficient to work and earn a living, to practice their faith, to interact with peers, and to contribute to their community,” the proclamation states. “Although people with developmental disabilities face obstacles that their peers do not, no condition can reduce the dignity and worth they possess by virtue of their humanity. Moreover, their talent, perspective, and experiences bolster our state’s rich diversity, and these Texans have long made the Lone Star State a better, brighter place.”
The proclamation notes that the state is stronger when all citizens are fully integrated into their communities.
“To this end, when students with developmental disabilities are included in classroom settings outside of special education, they are more likely to achieve their full academic potential, and when adults with disabilities are given opportunities in our workforce, they are able to earn a competitive wage, work as part of a team, and support their local economy,” the proclamation states. “This spirit of inclusion brings with it benefits at the societal, community, and individual levels, and it enables people with developmental disabilities to lead longer, healthier lives, engage more fully with the world around them, and give back to others.”