The Democratic Party of Harrison County had its first candidate to file for office on Thursday for the 2022 Primary Election, local party chair Maxine Golightly reported.
Filing for re-election was Pct. 2 Harrison County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins. Timmins is seeking re-election for his third term.
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries began Nov. 13. The last day to file for office with respective party chairs is Monday, Dec. 13.
Countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Those who have already filed on the Republican ticket are: incumbents Sherry Griffis for district clerk, Reid McCain for district attorney and Joe Black for Harrison county court-at-law judge.
Candidates for the Democratic Party can file for office by calling party chair Maxine Golightly at (903) 918-0521 or contacting her through the Harrison County Democratic Party Facebook page.
Candidates for the Republican Party of Harrison County can file by calling party chair Lee Lester at (903) 738-3824.
Application information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us, as well as qualifications for all public offices. All applications must be notarized.