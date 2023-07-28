As the Harrison County Commissioners Court kick off annual budget hearings, department heads are also asking the court to consider some vital staffing needs.
Sheriff’s Office
For the sheriff’s office, Lt. Hilton Poindexter noted that the sheriff’s office is in need of a bonds and fines clerk.
“We are asking for a bonds and fines clerk,” he said, noting the proposed salary would be at the rate of a secretary’s. “(It’s) pretty busy in there. I think it would streamline the bonds and fines system. It’ll be a lot of help.”
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher noted that the position was cut several years ago prior to his administration in order to provide for other necessities. While the position was eventually supposed to be reinstated, it never was.
“We’re trying to get it done and get some help,” the sheriff said, adding he believes the addition of a bonds and fines clerk will help improve efficiency.
For the sheriff’s office, Poindexter noted that the department’s travel expenses also increased for the upcoming fiscal year to pay for necessary conference expenses for the fire marshal’s office, which is now under the umbrella of the sheriff’s office, and to also set aside funds for training for new investigators.
“It was $38,500 last year, and this year we’re asking for $55,425. But we’re also going to have to hire some new investigators at some point. They’re going to have to go to school. We’re going have to hire probably six of them at some point. They’re going to have to be trained on the interviews and stuff like that, and also again, the fire marshal’s office,” explained Poindexter.
The sheriff’s office also budgeted $15,750 to replace worn bulletproof vests.
“They’re good for five years and we replace some this year. We also got three of them for the fire marshal’s office. There are four or five or six patrol guys that are going to TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement conference) to get measured,” said Poindexter.
Elections Office
Presenting his budgetary requests, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said as a contingency plan, he’s asking for the addition of a chief deputy clerk in the elections office to fill in his role in the event he’s not available.
“I think the most important item will be to create a chief deputy clerk and promote Sharon (the deputy clerk) to that position and begin to equip her to do more things in the event of my absence or my demise so then elections could go on,” said Robinette.
He said he’d also like to maintain a fulltime deputy clerk and add another part-time position. He said they currently have one that works as a part-time permanent employee, but could become full-time come January 1.
“That would be for 2024 and then (an) election year that has four elections in it,” said Robinette. “So obviously if we were to do that, then that would entail further expense.”
Robinette said the office also always need additional help during elections, so his plan is to hire a temporary part-time employee to work from the middle of February through the end of May.
“That is the lowest paid person. Typically poll workers get $10 an hour. So this will be a little bit more than a poll worker pay, yet temporary job that will be over at the end of May,” he explained.
As for the compensation of poll workers, Robinette is proposing to keeping the clerks’ pay at $10 an hour; raise the alternate judges pay to $11 an hour; and raise the pay of judges for Election Day to $12 an hour.
“It’s pretty typical,” he said of the proposed pay. “When we come to the primary voters, which we will have a primary next March, the state does have an election funds process whereby the state will pay a portion of the primary expenses. Typically in the past, the state has agreed to pay every poll worker $12 an hour on Election Day only. So that makes us have to do a lot of extra bookkeeping to get all that straight. But on primary election day — only — it might be a good idea to raise the judges an extra dollar. So that’s something to be aware of. We could get some reimbursement.”
Robinette said he’s also kicked around the idea of hosting an appreciation banquet or awards presentation this new fiscal year for poll workers.
“I’m just guessing $12 a plate for 100 people if we were to pull that off, if the board were to approve that,” he said.
Other expenses he mentioned included the purchase of poll pads to assist with elections.
“It will actually be up about $141 per pad instead of the $99,” said Robinette. “This is to go with the cellular pad, which will have a better connectivity as well as security.”
The elections administrator also presented a proposed quote to provide security for elections.
“If we were to contract with the deputy sheriff or other police officers, I believe they’re going to rate us at about $35 an hour,” Robinette advised. “That might be especially important. If we were to have security at 13 polling places on Election Day, just on the primary day only.”
IT Department
In his budget requests, Information Technology Director Charles Nenninger said he’s asking for another position in data processing.
“I’m asking for another position. I’m estimating about $40,000 for that position,” said Nenninger.
“A lot of that is due to an increase in cyber-security,” he said, noting it’s also needed for proposed projects planned for next year.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Gregg Greer noted he increased his travel expenses for training to $2,500 to allow both of his clerks to attend training conferences this year.
“I don’t think they have gone in the past,” said Greer. “That’s almost more important than me going to training. It’s getting them up to date.”
Juvenile Detention Center
For the county’s Willoughby Juvenile Detention Center, the assistant director noted an increase in travel expenses, budgeting about $10,000, for continuing education purposes and certifications. The juvenile detention center is also requesting $200,000 for the repair and maintenance of a pod or section of the detention center to be able to house more juveniles.
“That’s where our long-term program will be. Currently the average rate for the juvenile detention bed is about $220 to $250 a day; we currently charge $110,” the assistant director informed. “So with the renovation, things such as getting the plumbing, getting the flooring, and just a bunch of cosmetic things, getting that side of our detention (center) up and running, we do believe that we can increase our daily rate to about $220 to $230 a day, so we will see that in return.”
The assistant director said there’s currently 12 beds in the pod that they’re remodeling.
“Currently we have 26 beds, but of those 26, eight of them are long-term. Once we get (the renovated part) up and running, we’ll have 26 in our short-term facility and an additional 12 in our long-term so we can increase our short-term and our long-term and our capacity,” she explained.
The juvenile detention center is also requesting $110,000 for a security system for the renovated pod section. The center is also in need of a new, reliable vehicle.
“We have two vehicles that are currently not working. They haven’t been working for quite some time,” the assistant director said. “So when it’s time to transport kids to and from court or doctor’s hearings or placement, we’re kind of all scattered trying to figure out how we’re going to transport this kid here and there.”
The center also added $11,000 to their budget requests to provide for medical needs.
The next budget hearing will be Aug. 1.