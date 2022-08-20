A Gladewater man and a Longview woman were arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they were involved in the theft of a utility trailer off of Waldron’s Ferry Road and other incidents.
Brandon Whitehorn, 28, and Shelby Rosas, 30, have been charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000. Rosas has also been charged with burglary of building. Both are being held at the Gregg County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said two people were caught on a game camera while they were stealing a 14-foot utility trailer near Waldron’s Ferry Road on Monday, Aug. 15. The homeowner reported the theft, and Longview police officers with the Gregg County CODE Unit later contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office the same day to say they believed they had located the stolen trailer at a Longview home.
Harrison County investigators and CODE Unit officers worked together to recover the trailer, as well as several other items taken from the owner, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also noticed several other items that matched the description of a separate theft investigation.
“We are thankful to the Gregg County CODE Unit and the Longview Police Department for their quick assistance,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “Working together, we were able to locate and return the victim’s stolen property, solve two theft cases, and arrest the individuals responsible for it.”