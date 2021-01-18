A Louisiana police chase turned into a standoff between the suspect and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers late Sunday on Interstate 20.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies pursued a stolen vehicle about midnight on Sunday on Interstate 20 before Harrison County Sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers picked up the chase as it crossed state lines, Harrison County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tyler Owen said Monday.
DPS troopers were able to successfully deploy spikes on the stolen vehicle as it traveled down I-20, eventually bringing the vehicle to a stop on the roadway near the 603 mile marker near Hallsville.
The suspect driving the stolen vehicle, later identified as Wesley Pearson, 35, of Shreveport, refused to comply with law enforcement commands once the vehicle was stopped. Pearson entered into a standoff with police on the roadway, which temporarily caused I-20 to be shutdown to thru traffic.
Owen said police deployed a distraction device which allowed them to arrest Pearson and transport him to the Harrison County Jail where he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice and resisting arrest. It was later discovered Pearson also had an active arrest warrant out of Minden, Louisiana on a charge of aggravated robbery.
"I am thankful the suspect was apprehended safely, and no deputies, officers, or citizens were injured during this dangerous situation," Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said Monday. "Thank you to the Texas Department of Public Safety and Hallsville Police Department for their assistance in this potentially violent situation."