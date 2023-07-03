Editor's Note: This story has been updated as more information was released.
A Harleton man wanted in a Sunday shooting in Gladewater is facing an attempted capital murder charge after he and a Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputy engaged in a shootout later that night.
The man, Robert Daniel Smith, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said. The Harrison County deputy was not injured. The Texas Department of Public is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
"We are coordinating with the Gladewater Police Department to assist with there investigation," the sheriff's office said in a press release issued Monday. "Our officer involved shooting is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. We will not be releasing more information regarding this until after the Rangers complete their investigation."
During Monday's meeting of the Harrison County Commissioners Court, Fletcher detailed the investigation and subsequent shootout that took place.
“During the day yesterday, Gladewater PD notified us that they had a shooting in their city and the suspect had fled, leaving the victim behind,” Fletcher reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
County officials were notified because the suspect, Smith, 25, was known to be a Harrison County resident, Fletcher said. Gladewater police issued a press release earlier that day alerting the public that they were searching for the suspect, who had allegedly shot someone in the vicinity of Texas 135 and U.S. 271.
Gladewater officials were alerted of the shooting around 1:48 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a man around age 31, was taken to a Tyler hospital for medical treatment and was said to be in stable condition.
The suspect, Smith, was still on the run, however, and was reported to be armed and dangerous, Fletcher said.
“The suspect had three different addresses inside Harrison County, and was known to be a Harrison County resident,” Fletcher said Monday. “Sometime yesterday evening, a new address up in the Harleton area was given. We went up and tried to locate and didn’t have much luck, but continued to comb that area. He was known to live in that area.”
Fletcher said the suspect was ultimately spotted by a patrol officer around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
“About 11:30 last night, one of the patrol supervisors found him hiding in his vehicle that was parked… but he had drawn on the license plates to change the numbers from the actual license plate,” the sheriff noted.
Smith was found hiding behind First Community Baptist Church, located at FM 2208 in Harleton.
“When the deputy pulled in, the guy immediately just came out after him,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “They kind of did a little back and forth. He ended up getting around him and getting out of there, but the deputy pursued him. As soon as he got close enough to him, he applied the brakes very heavily. And when the deputy got close, he got out of the window and started shooting at the deputy.”
The sheriff said the suspect shot at the deputy’s patrol unit 13 times while the deputy was still inside.
“He did successfully hit our unit, and then, in the end, made a U-turn to kind of re-engage our unit,” Sheriff Fletcher said.
The deputy, who was working alone, stepped out of the vehicle to defend himself, Fletcher said.
“He was by himself. The deputy was alone. He stepped out of his patrol unit with his patrol rifle and engaged the driver of the car,” said Fletcher. “By the end of it, they traded some 40 rounds and the suspect was stopped.”
The suspect, Smith, was airlifted to a local hospital to receive treatment.
“He does have some pretty serious life-threatening injuries, but at this time he is still alive,” Fletcher reported.
The sheriff said he was pleased to report the deputy survived the ordeal unharmed.
“It’s a nightmare in a deputy’s life. It’s a scary place sometimes,” said Fletcher. “With some of those realisms, you just don’t hear about them often enough. Thank goodness the deputy was not hurt.
“It’s just one of those things that we deal with that spread from somewhere else from a whole other conflict and sometimes ends up here,” he said.