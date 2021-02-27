Approximately 90 pallets of bottled water rolled in on 18-wheelers Friday to be distributed to communities across Harrison County as part of the county’s emergency management program, following last week’s severe winter storm.
“I am very thankful to the TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management) for furnishing this to us and helping all the communities and folks around our counties,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
“I’m also very thankful to our fire marshal’s office who organized this and has worked over the last several days to deliver these pallets of water,” he added. “I know many of our communities are in need and it takes all of us working together to help each other.”
County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Duana “DJ” Couch noted the distribution was organized following the disaster declaration filed Feb. 15 by Judge Sims. Couch said the distribution will cover areas including west Harrison County, Lake Deerwood, Nesbitt, Karnack, Scottsville, Uncertain, Elysian Fields, Waskom and the Marshall rural area.
“We started rolling in with it Wednesday morning when we learned just how many of our citizens were out of water,” she said, noting approximately 15,000 residents were without adequate water supply as a result of the winter storm.
“They’re under boil advisory and everything else, so it was us as an emergency management’s (mission) to reach out and coordinate it and get it taken care of,” Couch said.
As of Friday, a total of 14 water departments were still under a boil notice. Departments included Blocker Crossroads Water Supply-Karnack, Blocker Crossroads Water Supply-Elysian Fields, Caddo Lake Water Supply, Cypress Valley Water Supply, Diana Special Utility District, Gill Water Supply, Gum Springs Water Supply, Leigh Water Supply, North Harrison Water Supply, Scottsville Water, Talley Water Supply, Waskom Rural Water Supply and West Harrison Water Supply.
Couch thanked volunteers including Mark Echols and Carl Wright, who graciously volunteered to also help transport water.
Additionally, “to save us from having to go back and forth, road and bridge has also contributed to traveling back and forth bringing loads,” Couch said.
She noted they’ve also been able to provide Meals on Wheels with water as well as the school districts throughout the county. Couch said water will be available at the various Emergency Services Districts throughout the county for residents to pickup.
“Our ESDS (Emergency Services Districts) are a good distribution point of their communities,” she said.
“We’re going to keep plugging and going,” she said of providing water. “As long as the need is out there, we’re there. “