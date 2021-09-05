Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain has announced his intent to run for re-election on the 2022 ballot.
‘It has been my privilege to serve as your Harrison County Criminal District Attorney over the last two-and-a-half years, and I am excited to announce that I am running for reelection,” the incumbent said in a statement.
“I have worked hard to make my office one of the best and most respected in the area,” said McCain.
The DA said since taking office Jan. 1, 2019, his office has made significant strides in improving the office while being tough on punishment for serious offenders.
He noted that some of these improvements include:
- Creating along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department the Violent Crimes and Narcotic Task Force that works directly with the District Attorney’s Office.
- Implementing a new digital discovery system to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure accuracy in discovery procedures.
Implementing a Pre-Trial Intervention program for the
- county that allows first time non-violent offenders an opportunity to learn from their mistake.
- Working with defense attorneys during the pandemic to work out cases and reduce back log with pending cases.
“While we have enjoyed successes in these areas and many others, there is a lot of work left to be done,” said McCain. “As your Harrison County District Attorney, I will continue to work with law enforcement to keep our community safe.
“The people of this county trust me with the responsibility of making our community a better place, and that is what I will strive to continue to do,” he said.
In addition to the office of district attorney, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.