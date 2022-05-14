The Harrison County District Clerk’s Office issued a warning this week of a scam where the caller poses as the clerk’s office and proceeds to ask the receiver to sign up for jury duty.
“We have had phone calls today about someone is calling using the District Clerk’s Office phone number telling you that you need to sign up for jury duty,” District Clerk Sherry Griffis warned in a Facebook post on the Harrison County District Clerk’s social media page Thursday.
“This is not the Harrison County District Clerk Office calling,” Griffis said. “This is a scammer using our number to get personal information to use in some illegal use.”
Griffis noted that the district clerk’s office will never to solicit information for jury duty.
“All of our jury information comes through the mail,” she said.
Griffis advised the public to please be vigilant and careful of this scam. For any questions, call the district clerk’s office at (903) 935-8409.
Federal court warns of phishing scams
The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, which has a federal court here in Marshall, also has a warning posted of jury scams on its website.
According to federal court officials, scams that target citizens with false jury service claims prey on people’s fear, threatening arrest for a missed summons for jury service.
“Recent scams in federal courts are typical of the fraudsters. Callers impersonating court officials, U.S. marshals, or other law enforcement officers telephoned random victims to try to convince them to pay a fine to avoid arrest for failing to appear for jury duty,” the court warned. “The callers insisted that their victims bring cash or prepaid credit cards to the courthouse where they arranged to meet them.”
Federal court officials said a court will always send a jury summons by U.S. mail and will never demand payment or sensitive information over the telephone.
“In most cases, a prospective juror who disregards a summons will be contacted by the court clerk’s office and may, in certain circumstances, be ordered to appear before a judge. A fine may be imposed but not until the court appearance, during which an individual has the opportunity to explain a failure to appear,” The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas explains on its website.
David Harlow, acting director of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, said they want to make the public aware of telephonic and impersonation scams so they can avoid becoming victims.
“Please be assured that the U.S. Marshals Service will never call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty, for outstanding warrants or for any other infraction,” Harlow stated.
According to federal court officials, fraudulent callers sometimes disguise their phone numbers so that they appear to be court or law enforcement numbers on the recipients’ caller ID.
“They also sometimes transfer victims during the calls to create the illusion that they are speaking with government offices,” federal court officials noted.
Officials warn that impersonating a federal official is a federal crime punishable by a jail terms or a fine, or a combination of the two.
“Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam should not provide the requested information and should immediately notify the clerk of court’s office of the U.S. district court in their area, as well as local law enforcement,” federal officials said.