Harrison County Clerk Liz Whipkey James and District Clerk Sherry Griffis were honored to present a $500 scholarship on Friday to Kenneth Lallier Clark IV, a 2021 Harleton High School graduate.
The scholarship was one of two the local elected officials were responsible for selecting on behalf of the Northeast Texas Region VI County and District Clerk’s Association of Texas. Clark’s scholarship was presented Friday at the association’s summer business meeting, which was hosted at the Jeffersonian Institute in Jefferson.
The other Northeast Texas Region VI scholarship recipient was Kate Lummus, of Atlanta High School. Her scholarship was presented earlier by Cass County Clerk Amy Varnell and Cass County District Clerk Jamie Albertson.
Prior to the presentation Friday, Harrison County District Clerk, Griffis, complimented the pool of applicants that applied for the scholarship. The scholarship was available to graduating high school seniors enrolled in an accredited college, university or trade school in the Northeast Texas Region.
The Northeast Texas Region consists of the following counties: Harrison, Panola, Marion, Gregg, Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Griffis said it was rewarding to review the applications and make the selection. She was impressed by the caliber of applicants.
“It was (interesting) in trying to see what their endeavors are going to be and what their futures are like and it was a very inspiring to see how many of them were continuing their education,” she said.
“We had 65 applicants from all over Region VI,” added Whipkey.
Clark shared how grateful he was for the scholarship. The Harleton High School graduate will attend the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor where he plans to play football and pursue an engineering degree.
“This scholarship will help me get through college,” Clark shared, noting how astronomical college fees are.
“I appreciate each and every one of you,” he told the members of Region VI. “Without you, it wouldn’t be possible.”
The scholarship committee awarded a one-time amount of $500 to the two individuals. Applicants had to submit a copy of their most recent high school or college transcript with a letter or letters of reference from a non-relative.
Factors of consideration included the student’s grade average, the needs of the student, the number of scholarships the student has already received, and the student’s sincere desire to attend college.