Early voting for the May 1 school and city elections ended Tuesday with only a few voters turning out in the four respective elections in Harrison County.
As of Tuesday, the last day of early voting, only 664 of a total of 20,086 eligible voters had cast ballots in the Marshall ISD school board election.
Also, only 184 out of 2,724 active voters had voted in the Waskom ISD school board election.
Additionally, after seven days of early voting, just 256 of the 14,832 currently active voters within Hallsville ISD had voted for its school board election.
For the city of Uncertain, just 17 of 100 eligible voters had cast ballots for the city’s 2 percent sales tax proposition.
For Election Day, Saturday, polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling sites.
Election Day locations
Marshall ISD
For the Marshall ISD election, voters will fill two at-large trustee seats from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will hold one contested race for one trustee seat, which is currently held by incumbent Lee Gaw. Gaw is being challenged by Beth Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
On Election Day, voting will take place at Gold Hall Community Center, located at 101 Elm St., in Hallsville, as well as Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 Loop 281, in Longview.
Waskom ISD
For Waskom ISD’s election, voters have a choice of up to two candidates for the trustee at-large position. Candidates are: Jimmy Whorton, Linda Bond, Kathy Baugh, Shanta Bates Chatman and Wade S. Nelson.
On Saturday, voting will take place only at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, located at 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom.
City of Uncertain
For the May 1 election, residents in the City of Uncertain will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax, going from 1% to 2%.
On Saturday, Election Day, voting will take place at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain.