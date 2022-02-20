The first six days of early voting for Harrison County’s Democratic and Republican Party Primaries remained at a steady pace, as of Saturday.
“So far our totals are 1,672 Republican voters and 364 Democratic voters,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said after polls closed at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Early voting will continue from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the main Harrison County Elections Office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.
“Only the main office in Marshall is open Sunday afternoon and evening from 1 to 7 p.m.,” said Robinette.
Voting will then resume at all early voting branch locations on Tuesday. Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.;
Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center, 101 East Elm St; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; George Washington Carver School/Anointing Grace Ministries, 2302 Holland St.; Harrison County ESD No. 9, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451 in Elysian Fields; and Scottsville Community Center at 135 Green St.
Hours of operation at all locations this are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, with the exception of Thursday, which is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additionally, the Harrison County Elections Office will be open for voting Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, each day.
Contested County Races
Incumbent Lee Lester is running against challenger Ed Smith to be chair of the Harrison County Republican Party. Candidate Rhys Blavier has filed to run as Harrison County Democratic Party chair against incumbent Maxine Golightly.
County Clerk Liz Whiskey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield in the Republican primary.
In Precinct 2, incumbent County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is running against Robert Earl Johnson III in the Democratic primary. The winner of that race will face Republican Chad Graff in November.
Incumbent County Commissioner Jay Ebarb is running against JR Barrett in the Republican primary in Precinct 4.