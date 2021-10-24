The first week of early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election ended fairly well Friday, with the turnout finally reaching one percent of the county’s registered voters.
“Yes! We finally reached the one percent mark,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette exclaimed after polls closed Friday.
A total of 466 ballots were cast for the first week. The totals include 296 at the main elections office, 41 at Waskom Sub-courthouse, 104 at Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center, and 25 at Harleton Community Center.
“Early Voting will resume at the same main four locations Monday, October 25, at 8 a.m.,” Robinette reminded.
Those locations are the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.Waskom Sub-Courthouse (165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom), Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center (101 Elm St., Hallsville), and Harleton Community Center (4335 Community St., Harleton). Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29.
“On Wednesday, Oct. 27, we plan to open five other locations,” said Robinette.
“With Thursday, Oct. 28, being a long 12-hour day, Thursday polls shall be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all nine early voting locations,” he said.
Additional early voting branch locations to be opened the last three days of the two-week period are: Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn); Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview); Harrison County ESD 9 (130 FM 4512 in Elysian Fields); TJ Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack); and Wiley College’s Pemberton building in Marshall.
“Those will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Robinette said previously of the additional early voting branch locations. “We’re making Thursday our long day.”
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.