The first day of early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election is off to a slow start, Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported Monday.
The day saw a “total of 66 voters all day in a total of four locations — 46 at the main office, six in Waskom, six in Hallsville and eight in Harleton,” said Robinette.
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities to provide an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
Early voting continues through Oct. 29. For the full two weeks of early voting, the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., will be open as well as Waskom Sub-Courthouse (165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom), Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center (101 Elm St., Hallsville), and Harleton Community Center (4335 Community St., Harleton). Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning now through Friday Oct. 29, with Thursday, Oct. 21 and 28 open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additional early voting branch locations to be opened the last three days of the two-week period are: Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn); Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview); Harrison County ESD 9 (130 FM 4512 in Elysian Fields); TJ Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack); and Wiley College’s Pemberton building in Marshall.
“Those will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Robinette said previously of the additional early voting branch locations. “We’re making Thursday our long day.”