The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved this week the Democrat and Republican election judges for the upcoming March 1 primary election.
Republican judges are: James Longacre, Sherrie Arnold, Dorothy Spencer, Cindy Ford, Martha Roberts, Elton Brock, Pamela Payne, Sherri Wilson, Scott Nevins, Earl Schraeder, Delores Hunt, Fuzzy Harmon, Jerry Don Jones, Jimmy Shepherd, Charlene Franks, Charles Reeves, Mary Napps, Patricia Schwarz, Shelby Chamberlin, Debra West, Brad Barnard, Paul Wineinger and Janet Davis. Alternates are Mary Haley-Trim, Randy Kay and Lurlie Maddox.
Democratic judges are: Evelyn Manning, Gayle Keys, Hazel Phillips, Faye Carraway, Deborah Scott, Randi Leffall, Cynthia Woolridge, Melissa Al-Ahmade, Ed Perirne, Janice Cunningham, Annie Henderson, Cindy Bronstad, Antiquene B. Nichols, Joe Walker, Brenda Donaldson, Delores Butler, Adella Jackson, Ken Moon, Shenethia Carter, Marva Mitchell, Joyce Jeter, Ron McCowan, Cybele Linn, Shirley Taylor, Krista Hamilton and Julie Jamison.
Donald Robinette, the county’s elections administrator, noted that he’s informed all judges of the proper protocol they are to abide by.
“I’m trying to get them to understand … both sides … when you come to a polling place, you need to try to maintain library quiet (tone),” said Robinette. “You don’t need to be politicking inside of the polling place; you don’t need to be wearing hats, talking loudly… (concerning) anything that’s political.”
“We’re striving for neutrality in polling places and (ensuring) nobody’s coerced nor disenfranchised nor discriminated against any kind of way or compelled,” said Robinette.
He noted that judges are required to pledge to abide by the rules.
“The judges do have to swear an oath that they will not — by any sign or gesture or verbiage — try to persuade a voter to vote any certain way,” said Robinette.
He said he believes concerns he’s expressed regarding past behavior of some judges will be taken care of, but if not, he’ll have to go through the party chairs to find a qualified replacement.
“The thing I would say before the court and here in public is this,” said Robinette, “regardless of who it is or what party they represent, if they’re not doing the poll worker job correctly, we can get complaints against them from the SOS (Secretary of State). And if it is a warranted enough complaint, it will be sent to the Attorney General, and they will be calling me and asking me: ‘Who was working this day at this polling place?’
“So I’m striving to make that known,” the elections administrator said.
Robinette said he did have an incident last year concerning judges, and his office did cooperate with the SOS and AG’s offices.
“Fortunately nothing ever came of it, but it can be a very serious responsibility,” he said. “People need to understand, be it poll worker, judge, clerk, whatever, they cannot be expressing their opinions or trying to intimidate anybody or anything like that.
“So I have it on the record right now. If you do, I will fire you,” he warned. “That’s just the bottom line, and I will I get somebody in there to replace you.”
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield asked if something could be done about election judges that are publicly advocating for specific candidates.
“Some of these election judges, it’s pretty blatant, that they’re leaning just not in local, state and national races, they are leaning towards a certain candidate, and it’s my understanding that there’s nothing that the commissioners court can do about that,” Hatfield said as he addressed Robinette.
“It’s blatant just simply because they won’t stay off of social media. Now it’s one thing to notice that they’re beating signs in the ground, but to get on social media and badger anybody that doesn’t see things their way, I just can’t believe there’s not anything that can’t be done about that,” Hatfield said, later clarifying he was referring to a judge in the Republican party.
Robinette explained that, according to the election code, local party chairs are charged with soliciting judges, particularly during a primary election.
“It takes it a step further,” Robinette said of the election code. “It takes it somewhat out of my hands that says the judges are supposed to get their own helpers.”
Expounding on the importance of having good judges, Robinette said because he has a lot of expensive voting equipment at polls, he needs trained workers that know how to operate it and will listen to his instructions.
“I need somebody that’s out there that knows what they’re doing, listen to what I tell them and not be mouthing off or visiting with everybody that comes to the door,” the elections administrator said.