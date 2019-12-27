With the upcoming primary election, Harrison County Elections Office officials are cautioning individuals to know their rights as a voter and to be on the lookout for false information.
According to Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette, one thing that is currently being circulated is a political ad in the mail which has “Immediate Attention Required” in bold half inch letters. Robinette cautions that these mailers did not originate with the election’s office, but from an organization called Engage Texas.
“The mailers seem to imply that a person may not be registered,” he said.
Attached to the mailer is a registration form that uses the Harrison County Elections Office business reply mail, however, the office had no prior knowledge of this, but it is part of the official form.
Another concerning part of the issue, according to the elections administrator, is that old election lists are being used to circulate the mailers and so deceased individuals are being sent the mailers causing angst and confusion on the part of their relatives.
“Our apologies and condolences to them! But this office had absolutely nothing to do with these mailers. This office works diligently to promptly remove those who have passed from us as well as quickly register those who newly apply,” Robinette said.
The election’s administrator assures all registered voters that they are still registered to vote. The main reasons someone might become unregistered is if a person moves without notifying the elections office or if they have been convicted of a felony and haven’t finished serving their sentence.
The elections office must have a valid residential address on each registered voters in order to determine what jurisdictions a person lives in and what elections they can vote in such as school district, state board of education, representative, state senator and commissioners.
Robinette also urges people to check to see if they registered at http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/ before they register again since repeat registration wastes time, manpower and taxpayer money. There is a link on the home page “Click to Verify—Am I Registered and Where do I Vote?” or just go directly to www.txreg.com and it will take you to the same page. Enter your information and find out quickly if you are registered to vote.
“Due either to ignorance of the process or to actual misinformation, some people have as many as 15 applications on file for voter registration. Totally unnecessary, but we must keep them and file them,” he said.
Those who have never registered to vote may also do so online, though, a hard copy must be sent to the election’s office within five days at Harrison County Elections, P.O. Box 8409, Marshall, TX 75671. This must be done at least 30 days prior to any election in order to vote.
When casting ballots by mail, there may also be some confusion, he said.
“Ideally, the best situation is for a voter themselves to request the application directly from our office. But there is no law preventing others from sending out applications. It just helps streamline our process and make it more uniform when all the applications originate from the election office,” Robinette said.
There are several reasons for a ballot by mail including being 65 years of age or older, being disabled, being in jail during an election one would normally qualify to vote in or having expected absence from the county during an election.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot by calling the office at 903-935-4822 or by email to ballotbymail@co.harrison.tx.us.
Robinette would like to remind spouses if they are voting by mail in ballots to do so separately and put them in separate carrier envelopes.
Where volunteer deputy registrars are concerned, only deputized registrars can receive a filled out elections application and turn it in to the election’s office.
For those interested in being deputized the Harrison County Election’s Office holds classes periodically.
They are planning a class for Jan. 2, in either late afternoon or early evening and also again Jan. 3, around 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Anyone interested should call 903-935-4822 to indicate what time they would like to show up for.
Election officials have already deputized more than 60 people this year.
On the horizon are both the Democratic and Republican primaries which will be held March 3, 2020.
Early voting will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at eight locations.
Last day to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 3, 2020.