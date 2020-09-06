The Harrison County Elections Office has been working hard to ensure a smooth process for the upcoming Nov. 3 Election.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette wants to ensure registered voters that everything is under control.
“We got this,” Robinette assured.
“Please don’t be overly concerned over the things you may hear or see on social media,” he urged. “We are steadily plodding along to bring you an accurate ballot and a smooth clean election and leave the results in the hands of God.”
The Harrison County Commissioners’ Court, this past Wednesday, approved the Notice of Joint Election between Harrison County, local cities and schools, to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 3 General Election.
“It’s not just a countywide election,” County Judge Chad Sims pointed out, noting how different it will be this time around.
He noted the three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the City of Marshall, the City of Waskom, the City of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
“Most of those are due to their May elections being canceled because of the coronavirus and they pushed them out to make a huge General Election for us,” Judge Sims explained
Due to the seemingly stressful climate that’s been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinette noted in a press release the many concerns voters have had regarding the upcoming election.
“First are questions about voter registration. Second are questions about ballots by mail. And third and fourth are concerns over COVID and what is going to be on the ballot,” he said.
Voter Registration
As far as voter registration, “if you received an orange and white card you are registered,” Robinette said.
“If you’ve been voting in most recent elections over the last few years and you have not moved to a new residence address, you should still be registered,” he advised.
“When you get your driver’s license renewed — if you were already an active voter or already have your voters registration card — you do not need to register again,” he added.
Those who have a new address, however, will need to inform the voter registration office.
Robinette said voter registration status can always be checked online at www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections. Clicking the link: “click to verify—Am I Registered and Where Do I Vote?” will take residents directly to the Secretary of State’s website where they can enter their personal information to check their status.
For this election, Robinette noted that voters will still need some form of voter identification, preferably a driver’s license, in order to vote.
“We are also asking that you go ahead and bring your voter registration card, as it contains much valuable information,” he said.
“On the front of your voters card, left half, just above your name and address is the number that indicates which precinct is your home precinct,” Robinette noted. “That number indicates the location where you will vote if you wait until Election Day to cast your ballot. You can check the polling place list to see the location for your number, if you wait until Election Day to vote.”
Ballot-by-mail
Robinette said ballot-by-mail has also been a hot topic, one of which his office has received questions on nearly every day.
“To start at the beginning, to receive a ballot by mail, it must first be applied for by the voter by filling out an application,” the elections administrator explained.
“Ideally, I would like to see all the applications originate from our office; but the political parties and possibly other organizations are mailing out their own applications with our return address,” he said. “If you have already applied to our office, you can disregard those you receive from elsewhere. If in doubt, you can call to verify.”
Robinette said those who voted by mail in elections earlier this year and made an original request for an annual ballot-by-mail are already on the list and do not have to worry.
“The application for ballot by mail must be renewed annually. After Jan. 1 of each year, a voter may request any or all of the ballots for any or all of the elections which may occur that year in which they may be eligible to vote in,” he said.
To apply for a ballot-by mail, a person must either be older than age 65, disabled or plan to be physically out of the country during the entire period of both early and Election Day voting, or in jail, but still have the right to vote.
“As of today, the office has received over 1,500 applications for the November elections,” Robinette said Friday. “Many of these are our older generation who have already been receiving them for years.”
COVID-19 response
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, more time has been allotted to vote.
“Early voting will begin Oct. 13 and will last through the 30th,” Robinette said. “That’s four extra days, with one weekend of early voting on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, as well.
“There’s also two 12-hour Fridays as well, the 23rd and the 30th,” he added.
Robinette said his office will be making efforts to protect the public as well as poll workers at all locations.
“Along with those efforts, we ask the public to continue to use common sense and courtesy by wearing your own masks, etcetera,” he said.
To further ensure a safe election, plans have been made to assist more at-risk individuals with curbside voting.
“For curbside voting, you still need photo ID, be already registered, and have a lot of patience,” Robinette said.
On the ballot
Robinette said that ballots are not ready yet; the official Texas ballot was just certified on August 28. He hopes to have sample ballots prepared soon.
“All the counties immediately jump on it to get our proposed ballots to a certified printer,” said Robinette. “We have to get proofs and have them approved before we can roll with it.
“At the same time ballots are printed we will also get some sample ballots,” he said.
Nevertheless, the ballot will be in this order: federal offices at the top, state offices and then county offices.
Because there are so many specific elections, he urges early voters to go to a poll where they reside.
“Although during early voting you can vote anywhere we have an open polling place, I highly recommend that the people who reside on the east side of the county should go to either ESD 9 in Elysian Fields, or the Waskom Subcourthouse or the TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack to vote,” said Robinette. “I highly recommend that the people who reside on the west side of the county should go to either Gold Hall in Hallsville, or Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview or the Harleton Community Center in Harleton to vote.”
He suggests that all citizens within the city limits of Marshall to plan to early vote at the main elections office at 415 E. Burleson St., as the city of Marshall ballot will be a whopping three-pages long.
“The City of Marshall ballot, like all the other ballots, has been incorporated into the main November election, but the City of Marshall ballot is still three pages long,” said Robinette. “You got that correct — every single ballot for the City of Marshall will have three pages to it.”
On the city ballot will be a proposition election and three city commissioner seats that are up for grabs. For the Special Election District 2 seat, candidates are Leo Morris and Jeffrey Henderson; vying for the District 6 seat are Amanda A. Abraham and Patricia Hightower Brooks; competing for District 7 are Micah Fenton and Robert Wood.
In the contested race for the countywide offices, Republican Brandon “BJ” Fletcher and Democrat George Gill are running for the office of sheriff.
“I studied all 26 precinct voter lists very carefully,” Robinette told the commissioners’ court. “I’ve come up with 60-something different ballot styles to try to cover every single voter in Harrison County in every kind of situation they might be in. I believe we’ve got it covered.”
Robinette noted that this election will also be different because the Legislature took away the opportunity to vote a straight party ticket.
“Since the last Legislature met, they created a law abolishing the straight party vote. Therefore, you will have to go through the entire ballot to mark every single person or proposition that you want to vote for or against,” said Robinette.
Early voting schedule
Early voting will kick off Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, with a weekend option at the main elections office. Weekend opening for the elections office will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the weekend option at the main office, early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-Oct. 16, Oct. 19-Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday.
The seven early voting polling sites are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office in Marshall.
All 26 precincts in the county will be open on Election Day. The commissioners’ court approved, on Wednesday, the number of workers, hour and pay of election workers for early voting and Election Day. Because they hadn’t had a raise in about 15 years, the court approved a raise for poll workers, requested by Robinette.
“Since we have two major elections that we know of at this point, of course, the November one and then the spring one, it’ll be an ideal time to do that,” said Robinette, proposing to up the pay for poll workers to $9.50 an hour $10 an hour for temporary office staff.