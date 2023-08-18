The Harrison County Elections Office is making preparations for the upcoming Nov. 7 elections and is now accepting applications for ballots by mail.
“It is now time for those who may require a ballot by mail to get their application in, if they have not previously made an annual request,” announced Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“Voters can either request at the first of the year all the ballots for all the elections for which they could vote in or they can request for an individual election,” he said.
Robinette said early voting is set to start Oct. 23 for the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment election. On the ballot will be 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
“I believe there will be a couple of ISDs to join this election,” said Robinette.
Also in preparation for the elections, the elections office is organizing a volunteer deputy registrar class.
“In a few weeks I will announce a class time for those who would like to be deputized for be volunteer deputy registrars, “said Robinette.
The elections administrator said the office will be sending a mass mail out of the new voter registration cards towards the end of the year for future upcoming elections.
“So if anyone needs to change a name or an address they need to let us know now,” Robinette advised.
“As always, if you are already registered to vote, you do not have to register again,” he reminded. “You will stay on the voter roll from year to year.”
As the office looks forward to a new elections season, including the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment Election and March Primary Election, Robinette noted that the Primary Election for both Republican and Democratic parties has been scheduled for March, 2024. Early voting for the March primaries will begin Feb. 20.
“For those who may be new to elections, what the primary election does is filter out the candidates who are running for the same office within the same party,” Robinette explained. “Once someone comes out on top they are then put on the ballot next November 2024 to run against the other party candidate for the same office.
“In a Primary Election, a voter must decide which party they want to vote for,” he added. “In the General Election in the fall, you can vote across party lines if both parties have candidates that you like.”
As for now, the office is preparing voters for the upcoming Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment Election. The Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order earlier this month for the proposed amendments.
Voters in Texas will vote on the following amendments as part of the Nov. 7 Election:
- Proposition 1 – HJR 126 “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”
- Proposition 2 – SJR 64 “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”
- Proposition 3 – HJR 132 “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”
- Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”
- Proposition 5 – HJR 3 “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”
- Proposition 6 – SJR 75 “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”
- Proposition 7 – SJR 93 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”
- Proposition 8 – HJR 125 “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”
- Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”
- Proposition 10 – SJR 87 “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”
- Proposition 11 – SJR 32 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”
- Proposition 12 – HJR 134 “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”
- Proposition 13 – HJR 107 “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”
- Proposition 14 – SJR 74 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”
You can find information about the amendments and voting in Texas at VoteTexas.gov.