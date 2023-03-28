In preparation for the upcoming May 6 school and city elections, the Harrison County Elections Office will conduct a public logic and accuracy test of the equipment, starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the elections office.
“Public testing is one way to show the public the transparency, accuracy and security of the elections,” explained Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“I hope people will turn out,” he said, inviting the public to attend.
For the May 6 election, three elections will be conducted: the Marshall ISD school bond, the Waskom ISD board member at-large election and the City of Uncertain proposition election.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD is asking voters to support a proposed $41.9 million bond package that will include the purchase of district buses and renovations to Marshall High School’s campus.
Renovations will include a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center; a new auxiliary gymnasium; modernization of the library, lunchroom, core classrooms, CTE classrooms and common areas; replacement of furniture, flooring and technology; repurposing spaces; exterior renovations; and exterior lighting.
According to the district, passage of the bond will not result in an increase in the property tax rate, despite the ballot language.
“MISD’s fiscal responsibility has positioned the district to take on new debt without any tax increase,” MISD officials said.
Waskom ISD
For the Waskom ISD board member at-large election, four candidates are vying for the three places on the ballot. According to Waskom ISD, each board member serves a three-year term and is required to be a resident of the Waskom ISD School District. Candidates are: Sarah Thompson, incumbent Oscar Garcia, incumbent Michael Allwhite and incumbent Alvin “Sarge/Chicken” Luster.
City of Uncertain
The City of Uncertain has a ballot proposition to consider changing the length of terms of city aldermen.
Other Elections Information
The last day to register to vote is April 6 for the May 6 elections.
“If there is anyone who is new to Harrison County or they have moved within the county and have not let us know, they have until 5 p.m. on April 6 to either register for the first time or to make changes in their address etcetera,” said Robinette.
“If people have already been voting, they do not have to register anew,” he informed. “They stay on the voter roll until they pass away, or move out of the county.”
Regarding volunteer deputy registrars, Robinette said those who have been in those positions in the past will need to come in for renewal due to expired terms.
“Their terms have expired. They need to come in for renewal or else return all their supplies,” said Robinette.
The elections office plans to conduct a class Thursday, March 30 for those interested in becoming VDRs. The class will begin at 2 p.m.
Early voting for the May 6 Election begins April 24 and ends May 2. For more information, call the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., at (903) 935-4822.