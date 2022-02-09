Harrison County officials are urging voters to look at their voter registration card and make sure there are no errors before they head to the polls in the upcoming March 1 Democratic and Republican primaries.
“I want the community, everybody, look at your voter registration card. See what (it says),” Democratic Party chair, Maxine Golightly said.
“You look at the top right hand corner,” she instructed.
The top right hand corner should note what precinct commissioner and justice of the peace precinct represents the voter. Golightly happened to notice the wrong precinct commissioner and JP listed on hers, and doesn’t want the same mistake to happen to others.
“I looked at mine and it said Commissioner 4, JP 4,” Golightly said — the problem is her commissioner and JP has traditionally been Precinct 3. Even after redistricting, it’s now moved to Precinct 2, and not Precinct 4.
“I’ve been Pct.3, but I’m moving to 2; and it’s supposed to be anything east of (FM) 450,” Golightly said of her area.
She called the error to the attention of Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who is now her new commissioner due to redistricting. Timmins notified the county elections office, which immediately addressed the mistake, sending out a new card.
“We did have some minor problems with the voting cards when we were redistricting, that may have had wrong voting precincts,” Timmins noted during the last commissioners court meeting.
“People just need to know to look at that card, make sure that’s right, so when they do go vote, make sure they’re able to vote (in the correct precinct candidate race),” he said.
That’s particularly important in the upcoming March 1 primary election, which has a handful of contested precinct candidate races. Officials want voters to make sure their cards are correct, so they’ll be able to vote for their correct precinct commissioner race.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted that only a few areas were impacted.
“I think we fixed about two dozen, maybe. That’s not bad out of well over 3,000 to 4,000 streets,” he told the court last week.
When asked about the mishap, Robinette informed the News Messenger that the Elections Office has updated all of the flawed cards that were brought to their attention.
“We have corrected all that we are aware of and have sent new registration cards,” he said.
“The reason some were wrong is that we overlooked a portion of a street that was part of redistricting,” Robinette explained. “Once we confirm which precinct they are newly in, we issued new cards.
“Only eight of the voting precincts were affected by redistricting; it did not affect everyone,” he said.
The elections administrator noted that his office has worked diligently to ensure that the county’s voter roll is accurate.
“I believe that Harrison County’s voter roll is probably more accurate than it has been in many years,” said Robinette. “We have worked diligently to make it so.”
To further help the elections process run smoothly, the Elections Office will be mailing out a correspondence to all registered voters, detailing specific precinct information.
“There will be a mail out 4x6 card to the households of registered voters just as soon as they can be printed and mailed, which will show a small map, list the precincts and polling places,” said Robinette. “If someone looks at it and feels their card is wrong, then please call to let us know and we will investigate.”
“We do not yet have any professional maps available,” he added. “But there are some up on the website now, which give some bearings on the new lines of the affected eight precincts, which were 4, 9, 12, 13, 18, 24, 25, 26.”
Robinette said a voter’s place of residence determines which precinct they live in. The precinct number can be found on the left hand side of the voters card, just above the voters name and address in the middle box.
Robinette said voters may contact the Elections Office anytime if they have inquiries.
“There is no deadline on inquiries. As long as they have a card, they are registered,” he explained. “But if there is any question, we need to be sure they are in the correct precinct, so they can get the correct ballot. Some precincts have additional local races that others do not.”
“Once a person comes to the polls to vote, if they are listed in an incorrect precinct and they let us know, we can still get them the correct ballot,” said Robinette.