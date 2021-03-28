In order to ease the burden of taxpayers, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims is proposing the creation of a County Assistance District, which may impose a sales tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
“Harrison County operates predominantly on funding from ad valorem taxes or property taxes. As the cost of goods, services and wages rise, the only current source to add revenue to meet expenses is through an increase to the property tax rate,” Judge Sims explained.
“So we’re looking for an alternative way to fund some necessary and needed items in the county and this County Assistance District would allow us to do that,” Sims said as he spoke recently to the Marshall Rotary Club, making his first public presentation on the proposal.
The county judge noted that Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District.
“Texas allows counties to create a County Assistance District, which may impose a sales tax in areas outside of incorporated cities,” he advised.
“A sales tax, or consumption tax, would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those passing through our county,” Judge Sims told the News Messenger. “Most residents already do most of their shopping inside a city which already imposes the additional 2 percent sales tax.
“We believe that we can use these funds in already established departments to greatly improve the safety, county road quality and appearance of our county,” he said.
Sims noted that Harrison County boasts five incorporated cities, which are Marshall, Waskom, Hallsville, Uncertain and Scottsville. Because the incorporated cities already collect a sales tax inside their city limits, the imposition of a sales tax through a County Assistance District wouldn’t affect those cities.
“Currently in areas outside of incorporated cities the state has a 6.25 percent sales tax,” said Sims.
The sales tax will only apply to businesses that are outside the city limits and are already subject to the 6.25 percent sales tax.
“The implementation of County Assistance District would allow the county to collect up to 2 percent in addition to the 6.25 percent,” he explained.
The implementation of a County Assistance District can only be done with voter approval. A county commissioners court must call an election to authorize the creation of the district and the imposition of the sales tax.
“If we work on this now, it could be on the ballot for voter consideration on November 2, 2021,” Sims said.
“The only people that can vote to approve this are the folks who live in that county assistance district, so anyone inside of the city limit, doesn’t get to vote on the County Assistance District,” he explained.
The County Assistance District will be governed by the commissioners court, who will serve as the board of directors. It will be regulated by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Top priorities
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the district must use the sales tax revenues for construction, maintenance, or improvement of roads or highways; provision of law enforcement and detention services; maintenance or improvement of libraries, museums, parks or other recreational facilities; provision of services that benefit the public health or welfare, including the provision of firefighting and fire prevention services; or promotion of economic development and tourism.
Judge Sims anticipates the county could collect more than $3 million a year through the imposition of a sales tax.
“Right now, our total county budget is about $30 million. We get $21 million of that from property taxes; so an extra $3 million would be a huge shot in the arm for us,” said Sims.
He noted his main three priorities to support would be for road and drainage improvements, additional patrol deputies and litter control. Sims said the sheriff’s office and road and bridge are the county’s two top departments with the largest budgetary needs.
“Everybody knows the roads need attention,” Sims said.
He explained that County Road Administrator Luke Davis does his best to get up to 25 miles of road repaired annually. Sims suggested taking a large portion of the sales tax proceeds to hire a third party contractor to add a seal coat to the county roads in order to prevent water penetration and extend the life of the infrastructure.
“With an extra $1 million, we could do 32 miles of seal coating work,” Sims said. “That is double what some of the repairs that we were already doing. A two-inch overlay, we could do an extra six miles.”
“That’s a great place to spend an extra million dollars,” said Sims. “That’s infrastructure for the county. We’re going to have businesses and people and homes move here. They’re going to want to drive on decent roads.”
Sims said the need to expand the county’s safety by hiring additional deputies is also significant.
“Immediately we’d like to hire and equip four new sheriff deputies,” Judge Sims said.
Currently, the sheriff’s office has four to six deputies on each shift. His proposal would add one person to each shift.
“We’re spread very thin, so one thing I’d love to see happen is add more patrol deputies to patrol shifts,” said Sims.
Hiring and equipping a new deputy would cost an estimated $80,000 a year. With an additional $1 million, 12 more deputies could be hired, Sims told the Rotary Club.
“That’s pretty significant,” he said.
The last identified priority, litter control, is also necessary to make the county more appealing.
“We would add to our Fire Marshal’s office more staff to identify people who litter or illegally dump,” Judge Sims advised. “We would also put together a team to pick up litter on our county roads.”
Sims said Fire Marshal Duana Couch already does an excellent job making sure litterers are cited.
“We’ll continue to do that and support her and her efforts of prosecuting the litterers while we’re cleaning up the county roads,” he said.
Sims said he estimates it would cost about $300,000 to support the litter crew if the county received the projected $3 million generated from the sales tax.
“That’ll be a million for road and bridge, a million for our sheriff’s office, $300,000 for our litter crew,” he said, suggesting the remainder could be earmarked for possibly economic development.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher, who attended the meeting, confirmed that the funding for an additional deputy would help his department tremendously as they continue to see an increase in crime.
Transparency
When it comes to the disbursement of funds, Sims said the board of directors would be cautious with the initial spending until they have a decent track record on what kind of funds may be collected.
And because the commissioners court serves as the board of directors, the county will not have to hire anyone to manage the district. Once set up, the state Comptroller’s Office simply wires the sales tax funds directly into the County Assistance District account, Judge Sims explained.
“This money doesn’t just flow right into the county’s general fund,” the county judge explained. “This goes into a separate account that’s funded every month.”
As a matter of transparency, Sims said the court will consider strict language that holds the tax district t only spending funds on the specified priorities.
“We believe these to be long-term priorities and also commit to transparency on revenues and expense so that our citizens will know exactly how the dollars are spent,” he said.
Judge Sims said while the sales tax is aimed at providing additional services in the county and keeping the property tax low, it could eventually lead to lowering property taxes.
“That’s not what I’m aimed at right now, but it could,” he said. “If we do a good job (funding the) sheriff’s office, roads, litter, making the county look good and broaden our tax base, we could have more money than we need without expanding our government. So there’s a way that we can grow and not raise taxes.”
Sims said he’ll be taking his proposal to different entities to gauge residents’ thoughts.
“I’m not here trying to push it down somebody’s throat, but I do think it’s a good idea,” he told Rotarians.
“I know I’m going to get those that say no more new taxes,” said Sims. “I ran as a conservative Republican, completely opposed to raising taxes. I certainly don’t want to put more of a burden on our property owners.
However, “a sales tax would allow us to capture some dollars that are passing through,” he said. “You catch some Louisiana folks, Dallas folks passing through and we get to keep some of their dollars and all this burden is not on our property owners.
“I think that’s very important,” the county judge said.
Sims said he thinks all three priorities — roads, law enforcement and litter control – would make for a better county, attracting more businesses and people to the area, which in turns broadens the tax base.
“As these things improve, we would expect a desire by families and businesses to relocate here,” he said. “As homebuilding and businesses grow, so will our tax base which adds more dollars for better programs or a reduction in our property tax rate.”
“We need better infrastructure; we need better safety. Our roads need to look better with the litter control. I think all of these things could really begin to make a difference,” said Sims.