The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, on Monday, the extension of the storm disaster declaration issued last month by County Judge Chad Sims following severe storms.
“We did declare a disaster after the supercell (storm) moved through that early Friday morning,” said Judge Sims.
The county judge issued a hand-written disaster declaration Friday, June 16, the day after the countywide blackout, certifying that severe storms occurring late Thursday, June 15 and early Friday, June 16 caused widespread property damage and power outages across the county.
Per the order, and pursuant to Section 413 of the Texas Government Code, the judge authorized the use of any available resources of state and county government that are reasonably necessary to help cope with this disaster.
“I think that we probably do need to extend the disaster declaration at least until our cleanups begin to slow down,” Judge Sims said Monday. “There’s no impending emergency at the moment other than making sure our folks are able to get their places cleaned up.”
He noted that the county’s road and bridge department is currently working to clear the debris from county roads, and dispose of it.
“So it is my request that we do extend the disaster declaration,” the county judge said, noting the declaration will be extended another 30-day period, as of Monday.
In other storm-related matters, the court approved permits from TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) for the temporary debris management sites, located at Buck Sherrod Road, which is Harrison County Pit No. 1, and Muntz Cut-off Pit located on Muntz Cut-off regarding the June 16 severe thunderstorm.
“Anytime you have a debris site like this that you intend to burn, you have to get a permit from TCEQ,” explained Judge Sims. “We applied for that permit. In both instances, the same day we applied, TCEQ was very responsive. They immediately approved our Pit No. 1. That afternoon they sent somebody out to look at Muntz Cut-off and it was approved, as well. So they were very responsive and helpful.”