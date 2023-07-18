The Harrison County Extension Agency’s recent food and nutrition summer camp proved to be a success, helping young participants learn their way around the kitchen using the proper utensils, measurements and more.
“The camp was great. Everybody was well engaged,” said Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, noting the camp drew a diverse group, ranging from ages 9 to 16.
The camp was hosted last Friday at the Harrison County Extension Agency’s new office, located at 2005 Warren Drive. Most impressive was guest speaker Jarrett Barrett, a professional butcher from Albertson’s grocery store and twin brother to Jennifer Barrett, the extension office’s new 4-H assistant.
“He has 30 years of experience. He talked about the different cuts of meat; he talked about knife safety. He showed them his glove he wears when he’s cutting the meat,” shared McDonald. “He talked about the different parts of the cow, where different cuts of the cow come from; and he even prepared the steak for the kids to taste. That was in addition to them preparing their lunches.”
For lunch, participants made tacos, a fruit salsa and homemade salsa with the assistance of volunteers.
“It was real good,” McDonald praised.
4-H assistant Jennifer Barrett led an innovative ice breaker, which gave participants the opportunity to introduce not only a kitchen instrument, but also themselves simultaneously.
“We had a lot of different kitchen instruments like a cheese grater, a whisk and a mashed potatoes spatula. You pick it up, tell us what it is and say your name,” McDonald said, explaining the ice breaker.
Also during the workshop, Barrett introduced “My Plate,” which is a curriculum that offers healthy eating ideas and tips. Barrett’s mother Cindy served as a volunteer, doing a presentation on the measurements of dry and liquid ingredients.
“They would get down at eye level to make sure they were measuring correctly. And everybody had a chance to practice measuring the water. We put a little dye in the water to give them a better visual,” McDonald said, explaining how they measured liquids.
They learned how to properly measure dry ingredients such as flour and brown sugar.
“A lot of people don’t know you’re supposed to pack in the brown sugar — don’t just dump it in there,” noted McDonald. “But each participant who came had a chance to measure those ingredients.”
“It was a lot of fun; they really enjoyed it,” she said.
McDonald gave instructions on the proper hand hygiene.
“The goal, mission and purpose of the food and nutrition (camp) is No. 1 just to teach the kids the basics of nutrition,” said McDonald. “That’s why we had ‘The My Plate’ (presentation). The goal is also to know about healthy eating and then beginning to incorporate some basic cooking skills, knowing how to measure.”
“That’s why it’s so important to know how to measure your liquid ingredients versus your dry ingredients. You don’t use the same kitchen utensil that you do for your dry and your liquid ingredients,” McDonald noted. “And then (proper) cutting is also important because accidents do happen. And we want to always avoid that. And then as far as your meat, a lot of times kids really don’t know where meat comes from. They just think it comes from the grocery store but then where exactly on the cow does that hamburger patty comes from or where exactly on the cow does steak comes from? So, it’s just your real basic, general information.”
Overall, McDonald said, the just wanted to give the young chefs a safe, hands-on experience.
As far as cooking, we wanted them to have a hands-on experience because a lot of times kids can be afraid to go to the kitchen or maybe the parent doesn’t want them in the kitchen because they think they will play or make a mess, but you have to have patience and be willing to teach them,” she said.
All participants were encouraged to continue what they’ve learned by participating in the upcoming 4H food show competition and food challenge, to be held this fall.
The extension office thanked all of the sponsors for making the food and nutrition workshop a success.
“United Way, they sponsor everything we do in 4-H. Albertson’s donated the meat. Bar J Ranch sponsored the cutting boards and knives,” noted McDonald.
A $10 registration also helped offset costs for the camp. Participants also donated pet supplies to be given to The Pet Place, operated by the Harrison County Humane Society.
McDonald also thanked volunteers from the extension’s Master Wellness program and 4-H Family and Community Health Task Force, who assisted with the workshop.
“I had volunteers at each station with the kids to make sure they were following the basic food safety steps and they were paying attention,” said McDonald.
“We are seriously considering doing it again next year. I don’t think we’ve had a food and nutrition camp in the past,” said McDonald.
She expressed her gratitude to the county’s new 4-H assistant, Jennifer Barrett, for getting the ball rolling.
“Jennifer is so excited. She’s really on fire,” said McDonald.
McDonald said not only was last week’s camp educational, but served as a platform to recruit more potential 4-H members.
“Everything is educational in 4-H. We want to make it fun. The kids just really enjoyed it,” the extension agent said. “We had maybe about two or three kids to express an interest in doing 4-H. When it was over they wanted to know: ‘When can I sign up; when is the contest?’”
“The kids really enjoyed the workshop; I enjoyed them,” she said.
Next up is the 4-H Fun Day, set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, at the new extension office, welcoming all for a day of fun, food and outdoor games.
“It’s kind of the kickoff for the new 4-H year, which begins Sept. 1,” McDonald noted before.