The Harrison County Extension Agency recently welcomed the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension District 5 Epsilon Sigma Phi professional association to Marshall as the local extension agency hosted the quarterly business meeting.
The organization consists of professionals in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, including agricultural agents, specialists, family and community health agents and district extension administrators.
“The purpose of this organization is to encourage and show extension professionals how to be a better professional in terms of teamwork, technology, things of that nature,” said local Harrison County family and community health extension agent, Louraiseal McDonald.
McDonald noted that District 5 is one of 12 chapters in Texas. District 5 consists of professionals from 22 counties. Most of the members of the District 5 Sigma Phi professional association chapter participated in the recent meeting in Marshall.
District 5 consists of Harrison, Gregg, Panola, Smith, Henderson, Marion, Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur and Wood counties.
During their visit, the group became a little more acquainted with the town, visiting downtown businesses as well as the local Michelson Museum of Art.
“We started out at Black Bird Bathhouse, owned by Raven Lenz. She talked about being an entrepreneur in a small town and being active with Main Street,” said McDonald, noting Lenz also spoke on her role as chamber ambassador president.
At Black Bird Bathhouse, the group also tried their hand at making their own sugar scrub, and learning what the downtown business offers.
“We had an opportunity to make our own sugar scrub. It was real nice. We smelled a lot of different oils,” McDonald shared. “She just talked about how you can mix different oils to come up with your own scent. She gave us some [aromatherapy history], like lavender helps you go to sleep, Eucalyptus helps you relax. Everybody was able to take their sugar scrub home.”
From there, the organization traveled to Michelson Museum for lunch, provided by the local Subway, and cultural activities.
McDonald said the group enjoyed learning about the unique African masks, shown by Executive Director Dinora Harris. They also had a blast participating in the hands-on art activity, provided by Director of Education Olivia Runnels. McDonald said they were also thrilled to get a tour of the exhibit currently on display, Poco a Poco, by Fort Worth based Chicano artist John Miranda, who uses a process called Encaustic (paint), using beeswax to make his art.
“Olivia told us about the history of that artist,” said McDonald. “We were learning about entrepreneurship and the importance of being involved and what’s going on in your town. One thing people don’t [generally] know about is economic development, how can we boost economy and increase tourism in our county.”
McDonald thanked the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce for providing all guests with welcome bags.
“This is my second time to host in Marshall. Everybody was impressed,” McDonald said of the town’s hospitality and offerings. “They couldn’t believe we had so much going on downtown.”