The Harrison County Extension Agency accepted two sizeable donations from the Harrison Extension Education Association and Whitney Hancock Bank, Thursday, to benefit the agency’s countywide holiday food drive.
Whitney Hancock Bank presented a $2,500 check for the cause, and the Harrison Extension Education Association gave a $350 check. All food items and donations will be gifted to Mission Marshall to benefit the food pantry program.
County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald said the holiday food drive was sponsored by the agency’s leadership advisory board and the 4H Council to help feed families for the Thanksgiving holiday. She thanked the agency’s support staff, Denise Lee and Kelsie Hopkins for their efforts in the drive as well.
“They’ve been very instrumental in planning this and implementing this, and especially the Friday before Thanksgiving they went out and picked up 900 pounds of canned food items; and all these items are being donated to Mission Marshall,” said McDonald.
McDonald and fellow extension agent, Matt Garrett, recognized the various entities, businesses and organizations that participated in the food drive. Participants included Marshall Early Graduation School, Matthewson Drug Company, Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Texas Department of Health and Human Services, First United Methodist Day School, Cypress Junior Women Club, the Harrison County Master Gardeners, Cash Saver, Marshall Public Library and more.
“The library surprised us. They even made a grocery shopping list for people to come and pick up,” McDonald shared.
McDonald noted that Cash Saver is offering a discount on all the food items purchased by Whitney Hancock Bank for the cause.
“This has really turned out to be a fantastic donation,” McDonald said of all the contributions.
“On an average, Mission Marshall normally feeds anywhere to 300 to 400 families, but due to COVID they’re feeding even more families now, so I’m just thankful that we here at the extension office we’re able to do more for the county,” she said.
Dr. Lisa Seeley, director of the Great Commission Center at East Texas Baptist University and chairman of the administration team at Mission Marshall, thanked the extension agency for the benevolence.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done to bring the community together to give food,” Seeley told the extension agency. “It helps support those that are in need.”
She said the need is great because many more people are now without food due to the economic impact of COVID-19. Also, because of COVID-1, the East Texas Food Bank ended up shutting down a few weeks ago because of a shortage of volunteers, Seeley said.
“So we appreciate anything the community can do to help us feed those that are less fortunate,” said Seeley.
McDonald said a second round of food item donations will be collected on Dec. 17 in time for the Christmas holiday.
“This is a contest between youth organizations, adult organizations, businesses and governments,” she said.
For more information about the countywide food drive competition, email kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu or call the office at 903-935-8413.