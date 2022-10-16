The Harrison County Extension Agency recently presented awards to 4-H members at the annual FireAnt Festival.
The awards ceremony was held to highlight the accomplishments of 4-H members in observation of National 4-H Week.
County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald said traditionally the 4-H program hosts an annual 4-H awards banquet, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, who has generously allowed the group to present awards that afternoon.
The recipients of the $1,000 Brian McGaughy Memorial Scholarship were Julia Lamb and Shyanne McClendon. Lamb and McClendon were also the recipients of the prestigious Gold Star award.
“One of the most prestigious awards a 4-H-er can win is the gold star,” said McDonald. “The gold star award is given to a 4-Her normally their junior or senior year of high school and it really recognizes all of their accomplishments during their 4-H career.”
Lamb won for her food and nutrition project, and McClendon won for her project on beef.
“They both truly excelled in the program. They both won their 4-H round, and received a $1,000 scholarship,” said McDonald.
Johnathan Knox was honored with the Silver Star award, which is given to an elementary or intermediate student. Pepper Stuart and Abigail Knox will be honored as Rookie of the Year. All five students also submitted record books, which showcase all of their projects for the past few years.
McDonald said they were thrilled to be able to highlight the students in such a larger platform this year, beyond just their 4-H peers.
“That’s going to really help us to promote or program,” said McDonald.