The second annual 4-H Grilling 101 summer program produced sizzling results as young participants accepted the challenge, making specialty patties for all to enjoy.
“This year, the kids only cooked the specialty patties,” said Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, sharing one participant even brought his own seasoning, which pleasantly surprised all.
The program saw a total of 21 children and 23 adults from Harrison and Marion Counties. The event was hosted at Bear Creek Smokehouse for ages 8 to 18.
“It was a great time,” said McDonald. “I think I even gained some new volunteers.”
The young grill masters helped themselves to a variety of specialty toppings — including peanut butter, jelly, hot sauce, salsa, bell peppers, chili, mushrooms, pineapples, gummy worms, gummy bears, and sour patch candies — to go along with the traditional condiments and vegetables to dress their specialty burgers.
“Something new added this year was candy,” said McDonald. “We had all kinds of stuff.”
For the event, participants rallied in teams as they learned the essentials of grilling and put their knowledge to the test to present their creative culinary delight.
The teams were judged for creativity, texture, appearance, presentation and teamwork. Creativity included the uniqueness of the burger name and team name. Texture consisted of cooking the meat properly. Appearance related to the unique garnishing of the burger. Presentation included the voice, poise and effectiveness of communication of the team. For teamwork, the groups were judged for number of members presenting and their preparation. Each category was worth 10 possible points.
Placing first was the Texans with their Texas Chili Classic burger; second was the Burger King team with their George Jones burger; third was The Golden Tigers with their Boom Box Burger; fourth was the Marion County Monster team with their Marion County Monster Burger; fifth was Burger Professionals with their Juicy Burger; and sixth was Cool Dudes with their Crazy and Spicy Burger.
McDonald thanked all sponsors, who helped make the program a success. Sponsors included National Bank of Hughes Springs, the Elks Lodge, Hughes Ranch of Waskom, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Bar J. Ranch, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Lee and the Texas Beef Council.
“We just truly appreciate the partnership with Bear Creek, allowing us to come out and use the facility,” the extension agent said. “Also thanks to the Elks Lodge; they actually cooked the burgers that everybody ate.”
“National Bank of Hughes Springs purchased the ice cream for all the kids,” she added. “The Texas Beef Council gifted the aprons.”
McDonald also thanked various volunteer groups for their assistance, including the Harrison County Leadership Advisory board, the Harrison County Family Community Health committee, the Harrison County Master Gardeners, and the Harrison Extension Education Association group.
She also recognized some new volunteers to the event this year such as members of the local Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
“An Omega Psi Phi fraternity member and his son came out and volunteered. That was greatly appreciated,” said McDonald. “They helped man the grills while the kids were there and brought out bottles of water.”
She also thanked Shannon Crisp, a representative from US Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office, who came out to support the event.
McDonald also thanked Community Healthcore executive director Patti Brady, who donated sunglasses and hand sanitizer for the occasion.
“They wore those when they went out to the front porch,” said McDonald, noting Brady also gave a brief presentation on mental health awareness.
“Bear Creek employees served as judges and donated a pan of beans,” said McDonald. “They were simply delicious.”
Also this year, two healthy lifestyle ambassadors from Rusk County joined the event.
“One young man talked about beef and the other young man talked about sanitizing your hands. Then I had a sister and brother, Abigail and Jonathan Knox, who had a station on knife skills.”
“We had a very fun time, and I really believe I gained some more volunteers,” said McDonald.
“It was all in fun and games,” she said of the burger contest.
The extension agency recently described Grilling 101 as a captivating event that aims to educate participants about the art of grilling while promoting food safety, nutrition, and giving back to the community. Registration was a $10 fee and two canned goods to be donated to Mission Marshall.