Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett was recently bestowed the achievement award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2020 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference.
Garrett was one of several honorees who represent the top 1% of the membership selected by their peers and the Director of Extension.
Garrett has served Harrison County for four years. He boasts a bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University and a master of science degree from Texas A&M-Kingsville.
His other honors include the Early Career Award and a Communication Award during the 2018 Texas Agriculture Agents Association Conference; and the Florence Hall Award for teamwork and the Mary W. Wells Award for diversity at the 2019 National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Convention.