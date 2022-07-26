WASKOM — Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald stopped by the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program on Thursday to teach the children there about the importance of nutritionally balanced diet.
McDonald, who wrapped a month of special guest presenters to the library’s summer reading program on Thursday, attends the summer reading program each year to teach the students the importance of a nutritionally balanced diet, and how portion sizes can affect overall health.
McDonald showed the children examples of each major food group and also talked about My Plate, an easy to follow food guide developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help parents figure out how to feed their children balanced meals. The colorfully divided plate has sections for vegetables, fruits, grains, and foods high in protein and fiber.
McDonald was assisted on Thursday by two of her 4H students Abigail Knox and Jonathan Knox.
Other special guest presenters this month to the Waskom Community Center for the library’s summer reading program include the Waskom firefighters and EMTs and Caddo Lake State Park Interpretive Specialist Dustin Schrock.
Under the Texas State Library’s summer reading program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” Waskom Public Library hosted activities each week this month for children at the Waskom Community Center.
The summer reading program encourages children to continue reading throughout the summer months, while also providing interactive experiences to help children understand what they read.
The Waskom Public Library summer reading program will wrap up with its final meet up on Thursday, July 28, with a visit to the nearby Splash Pad across the street from the Waskom Community Center, located at 465 School Ave. in Waskom.
The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring towels on Thursday to dry off after visiting the Splash Pad.