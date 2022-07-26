WASKOM — Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald stopped by the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program on Thursday to teach the children there about the importance of nutritionally balanced diet.

McDonald, who wrapped a month of special guest presenters to the library’s summer reading program on Thursday, attends the summer reading program each year to teach the students the importance of a nutritionally balanced diet, and how portion sizes can affect overall health.

Recommended For You


Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.