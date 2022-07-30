Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald returned home this week as the winner of Community Partnership Award, presented at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Awards Celebration, hosted in Decatur.

McDonald won the award based on her partnership with Community Healthcore in which she helped provide inclusion programs for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the young adults served by the agency had limited access to fun, educational and enrichment programs. To help resolve the issue, the Harrison Family and Community Health committee, under the leadership of McDonald, stepped in to offer gardening, nutrition and physical fitness programs to this targeted audience.

