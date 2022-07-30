Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald returned home this week as the winner of Community Partnership Award, presented at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Awards Celebration, hosted in Decatur.
McDonald won the award based on her partnership with Community Healthcore in which she helped provide inclusion programs for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the young adults served by the agency had limited access to fun, educational and enrichment programs. To help resolve the issue, the Harrison Family and Community Health committee, under the leadership of McDonald, stepped in to offer gardening, nutrition and physical fitness programs to this targeted audience.
McDonald said it was rewarding to be able to partner with Community Healthcore to help fill the need.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Community Healthcore,” she said.
“I appreciate Paddy Brady asking the extension service to provide educational programs to her clients, especially during the pandemic and helping me think outside of the box for reaching another audience,” said McDonald.
Community Healthcore serves as the governing authority in rural northeast Texas for mental health, intellectual and development disabilities, and substance use disorders. The agency serves local children, adults and families who are seeking resources, support and networking opportunities. The mission is to help people achieve dignity, independence and their dreams.
Patti Brady, Community Development Specialist for Community Healthcore, noted in her recommendation letter to the awards committee that the agency has benefited from programs offered by the Harrison County Agrilife Extension services for more than five years. The programs have allowed the agency to fulfill its mission of helping its clients achieve dignity, independence and their dreams.
“In the past year, the partnership between Community Healthcore and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services has exponentially strengthened in the Harrison County area,” wrote Brady. “This partnership has allowed for the much-needed opportunity of connection and resources of health and well-being for the people we serve.”
Brady explained that during the past year, clients had experienced continued uncertainties, loneliness and isolation due to the global pandemic.
“This limited them from many community activities and events which overall was affecting their health and well-being,” said Brady. “The Texas A&M Extension Office in Harrison County and Louraiseal McDonald, Harrison County Extension Agent, reached out and offered more educational health and wellness programs with a flexible and convenient option of in-person or on BlueJeans (online platform).”
Brady said they were grateful that the programs were offered at no cost, not causing a financial burden for the clients they serve.
Through the partnership between Community Healthcore and the county extension agency, Community Healthcore clients had the opportunity to participate in various Family and Consumer Sciences and Better Living Texans programs like “Do Well Be Well with Diabetes”, “Walk Across Texas,” “A Fresh Start to a Healthier You,” and the “Heart Healthy Seminar.”
“Our focus at Community Healthcore is to make sure the people we serve are not only receiving support for their emotional and mental health but their physical health too,” said Brady. “People with severe mental disorders on average tend to die earlier than the general population.
“The vast majority of these deaths are due to chronic physical medical conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and infectious diseases, diabetes and hypertension,” added Brady. “So it’s extremely important to us to be able to partner with organizations like the AgriLife Extension Services to help in our mission.
Brady said Community Healthcore is grateful for the partnership and looks forward to continued growth.
“The Extension Office in Harrison County and Louraiseal McDonald have gone above and beyond to make sure health and wellness programs are offered to all of the people we serve in Harrison County and throughout all of the counties we serve,” said Brady.
Paula Butler, regional program leader for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also commended McDonald on a job well done for overcoming challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by still addressing the needs of the community.
“At the onset of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, county extension agents were faced with the challenge of addressing county issues without the ability of the traditional face-to-face educational response,” said Butler. “While some saw this as an obstacle, Louraiseal McDonald, Liz Buckner, and Felicia Thompson realized the opportunity and joined together to plan and implement a very successful virtual education program series utilizing the ‘Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities’ curricula.”
Butler said the team reached out to community partners and colleagues within the agriculture and horticulture fields, including master gardeners and master beekeepers.
“These individuals assisted in providing the gardening series focused on vegetable production for home use,” said Butler. “Navigating the online platform and learning from week-to-week, the agents implemented a course that was well received by participants and produced significant program impacts.”
McDonald and fellow agents continued to implement both online and face-to-face programs in 2021, including the new targeted audience.
“These agents are to be commended for their efforts with innovations and teamwork and their ability to meet the needs and interests of clientele,” said Butler.
Shelia Harris, district extension administrator, also praised McDonald in her letter of recommendation to the awards committee. Harris described McDonald as a great educator and an excellent resource in the county.
Harris said the programs McDonald introduced to Community Healthcore participants help the targeted audience be more independent and live healthier, more productive and more fulfilling lives.
“132 individuals were reached in Harrison County, including a diverse audience of clientele and some of the programs were offered in person and hybrid to meet the needs of all residents of the county,” said Harris.
The efforts gave participants a social outlet to still have interaction and learning opportunities in a safe environment.
Harris noted that in addition to working with the Community Healthcore, McDonald works closely with other community organizations, such as the local hospital and other healthcare-related partners to enhance overall programming.
“Ms. McDonald is very deserving of this award as her passion and dedication to educational programming to the residents of Harrison (county) is evident from this community partnership,” said Harris.
McDonald said she looks forward to many more opportunities working with Community Healthcore as well as the Marshall ISD’s 18 Plus Transition Program , led by transition teacher, Thecela Cooks.
“It was an excellent partnership and I look forward to continuing to work with Patty and the Community Healthcore as well as Mrs. Cook,” said McDonald.