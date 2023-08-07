Congratulations were in order Tuesday as the Harrison County Commissioners Court celebrated the success of 4-H students and extension agents.
The court first recognized 4-H student Abigail Knox on her bronze star award and her brother and fellow 4-H member Jonathan Knox for his silver star award — presented for excelling in their 4-H projects, including the completion of a 4-H record book.
“We’re proud of these kids for their hard work and efforts,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
“They are recognized for their outstanding work, not just this year in 4-H but all the years they’ve been in 4-H,” said Family & Community Health County Extension Louraiseal McDonald.
Jennifer Barrett, 4-H program assistant, praised them for their tireless efforts.
“Jonathan and Abigail are very active; they have gone to the radio station and have done a fruit salad demonstration with KMHT,” shared Barrett. “And they’ve done various public speaking events. They went to the public library a couple of weeks ago and did a yogurt parfait and taught the kids how to chop up foods and put it in there. I’m hoping that they stay involved and as they get older.”
McDonald said the duo has been very consistent and particularly active in food and nutrition projects throughout the county.
“Both of them have been real active in food and nutrition projects. This summer they did a food demonstration at the Marshall Library, making parfait,” said McDonald. “Last year, they did a food demonstration with me at the Waskom library. They talked about how to measure liquid and dry ingredients.”
The duo additionally led demonstrations for the summer 4-H Grilling 101 seminars. Last year, the presentation was on the “My Plate” nutrition curriculum. This year, they focused on knife safety. This year the two also participated in public speaking contests for the first time at Farm City Week.
Abigail and Jonathan also assisted with the annual Heart Healthy seminar, presenting a video on how to make a spinach smoothie. McDonald noted that both of their 4-H teams placed first at the County 4-H Food Challenge, held in January, and advanced to the district competition, which took place in February.
“In 2021, Jonathan won first place at the district food show. That year he had to make a video,” she said, noting that was during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. “Both submitted a 4-H record book last year. They’ve done well.”
Extension Teamwork Award
Ag and Natural Resources County Extension Agent Matt Garrett also expressed how proud he is of their hard work.
“They exemplify leadership; they are very diversified,” said Garrett. “They’re not scared to jump in and help with anything that we do and they’ve been involved in everything from food show to ag mechanics projects.”
In addition to the students, the court also recognized and honored agents McDonald and Garrett for winning the “Texas Extension Association Family and Consumer Sciences Excellence in Teamwork Award.”
The extension agents were awarded for being exemplary with partnering together and other entities to engage the community and students in 4-H programs. The award was formally presented at the Texas Extension Association Family & Consumer Sciences state conference in Fredericksburg.
“It’s an interdisciplinary award,” noted McDonald. “(Working together) “You had the FCH agent, which is me; the Ag and natural resources agent, which is Matt; two horticulture agents — one out of Smith and other out of Cherokee — a 4-H specialist; and community partners,” said McDonald. “They want you to see the other disciplines in extensions and how well we work together. We had a master beekeeper, who helped us tremendously. We had our leadership advisory board and master wellness volunteers. We had our support staff, as well.”
The support staff includes Denise Lee and Kaki Crim, along with Barrett, the new 4-H assistant. The entities all assisted with the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities adult gardening program.
Garrett and McDonald said it felt great to be recognized for their efforts.
“When you’re valued and appreciated (it’s an honor) because a lot of people don’t realize how much we do,” said McDonald, sharing how they work to bring projects throughout the county.
“Teamwork makes the dream work and it takes the entire office and a slew of volunteers for us to encourage our goals,” added Garrett.
McDonald said they especially saw that teamwork put into action during the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“Matt and I have been working together for eight years now,” said McDonald. “When the pandemic hit, the whole world just fell off its axis so we, as county agents, just had to keep going.”
“During the pandemic, we did the online version of the community gardening program,” said McDonald. “We connected with Patti Brady of Community Healthcore. We reached out to agents in other counties and horticulture agents and they did a presentation,” said McDonald.
Next up is the 4-H Fun Day, set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, at the new extension office, welcoming all for a day of fun, food and outdoor games.
“We’ll have hotdogs, outdoor games and anybody that wants to learn more about what 4-H offers, we’ll have that as well,” said Barrett.
Harrison County 4-H meetings will also be held every second Tuesday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. at the extension office, located at the Harrison County Extension Agency’s new office, located at 2005 Warren Drive.
County Judge Sims also encouraged parents and children to learn more about what 4-H has to offer.
“Want to get your kids involved in something? 4H is a great program,” the county judge said. “Our extension office now has a full-time person dedicated to 4-H.”
“Call (903) 935-8414 and get your kiddos signed up today,” Sims encouraged.