Some East Texans got up early on Saturday to hit the pavement as they participated in the first ever Harrison County Extension Office’s 5K Color Walk/Run in downtown Marshall.
Colored powdered fill the air as runners and walkers celebrated the fun colors while participating in the 5K.
The run ended and the festivities began at Telegraph Park as multiple vendors came out to set up exhibits, craft booths, food concessions. boutiques and more.
“It was a great success,” Harrison County Extension Office Agent Louraiseal McDonald said Saturday. “We had 55 booths participate and probably 200 to 300 people. We had specialists come out from Texas A&M in College Station, as well as a bull plop event, a dunking booth, cotton candy and we also had quite a few people show interest in the Master Gardeners, bee keeping, the 4-H Club, our Quilt Club and TEA (Texas Extension Agency.)”
McDonald said she’s not sure what the future of the event looks like at this point but it will return.
“At this point we don’t know if it will become an annual event or bi-annual event,” she said. “The Extension Office has four of us staff members and it took all four of us and a host of volunteers to pull this off.”
McDonald said she invites everyone who participated or visited the event Saturday in downtown Marshall to visit the Extension Office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HarrisonCountyAgriLifeExtension and offer their feedback.
“We welcome all constructive criticism about the event, positive or negative,” she said. “We need that feedback to help us grow.”