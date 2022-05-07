Students in Harrison County Extension Agency’s “Learn, Grow, Eat & GO!” program saw lessons learned brought to life as they recently took a field trip to Urban County Farm in Garland to delve more into “the farm-to-plate journey.”
Participants were students from Marshall ISD’s 18+Plus Community Based Transition Program, along with their parents and transition and life enrichment class teacher Thecela Cooks. The trip was made possible through a partnership with the local Harrison County Texas Agrilife Extension program. County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald thanked local realtor LaDarius Carter of Fathom Realty for helping sponsor the trip.
“They really learned a lot in the ‘Learn, Grow, Eat & GO!’ program, so this kind of helped bring it to life,” McDonald said of the students having the opportunity to tour Texas A&M AgriLife’s 12-acre Urban County Farm.
McDonald, along with fellow Extension Agent Matt Garrett, accompanied the group for a fun-filled day of education.
McDonald said Marshall ISD’s 18+Plus Community Based Transition Program became involved in the extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat & GO!” program a few years ago after the instructor reached out about potential volunteer opportunities for the students.
The program has been a success with the help of supporters like Jim Dillard, of Dillard’s Feed store, who donated large tubs to be utilized for planting pots for the students.
“Jim Dillard at Dillard’s Feed store donated large tubs. Matt (Garrett) got them collard, mustard greens and green onions. It turned out good. They were real proud,” McDonald said of the program.
Because of the success of the “Learn, Grow, Eat & GO!” program, the local extension office wanted to treat the students to a field trip to the garden in Garland to check out innovative demonstrations and how fresh farm food is not only used for nourishment, but to also make necessities and goods.
“How I discovered the urban garden... I had gone to a training. I went out there and was like: ‘This is nice; what do you all do?’ I saw a showcase and could see where their master gardeners made soap with tomatoes. I saw where they canned jellies and salsa. I said this would be a good site for a tour,” McDonald recalled. “Quite naturally, I thought of my children.”
To help coordinate the trip, the extension agent reached out to Morgan Bradley, a community outreach program manager with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, who is on a grant in partnership with the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. McDonald also met with Erin Fogarty, North Texas regional coordinator for Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities as well as Texas A&M Agrilife.
“Morgan and Erin helped me plan the date,” said McDonald.
During their venture to Urban County Farm, the students viewed a miniature herb garden, a grape vineyard, dabbled in demonstrations and more.
“I wanted them to come and see everything,” said McDonald. “They had opportunity to see an herb garden. They had a master gardener stationed there, showing them the different plants and talked about water irrigation.
“Then the kids moved on to the vineyard, so they got a chance to see grapes growing on a vine,” McDonald shared. “The master gardener talked about the different variety of grapes, when to harvest them, and then they saw fruit trees.”
“Each student also had an opportunity to plant a different herb like basil, herb and mint,” she added.
The students additionally took a peek at a colony of bees.
“They saw bees in boxes. They talked to them about pollination, life of bees and how important bees are,” McDonald noted.
The students also put their taste buds to the test by sampling a fruit and vegetable salad consisting of carrots, apples and celery.
“They rated it, based off of their five senses — sight, taste, smell, feel and sound,” said McDonald. “It was interesting to hear why they gave it (a certain rating).”
Following the food demonstration, students were given the luxury to go and enjoy a game of frisbee.
“We were trying to incorporate physical activity,” said McDonald.
To top off the day, students had a chance to try their hand at harvesting a carrot.
“They got a chance to take the carrot home,” said McDonald.
The students were also gifted with a keepsake, a book titled “Tops & Bottoms” by Janet Stevens. The book is a comical retell of the classic tale of wily Hare tricking lazy Bear into giving up half the crops, be it the top or the bottom, according the book summary.
“It was a very, exciting and rewarding experience for the young people,” Cooks, the transition and life enrichment class teacher, said of the field trip.