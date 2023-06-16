The Harrison County Extension Agency welcomed Jennifer Barrett, the county’s first 4-H program assistant, to the community by hosting an official welcome reception in her honor on Tuesday.
“She’s making history,” said family and community health extension agent Louraiseal McDonald. “She’s the first 4-H program assistant for Harrison County. She’s also the only 4-H program assistant in the district. The district does consist of 22 counties. Other counties have had one before in the past, but as of today, she’s the only one in the district.”
McDonald said Barrett, who started the full-time job this month after a part-time stint in May, has already hit the ground running by facilitating various programs.
“She has already made a huge impact,” McDonald praised. “She’s doing programs at the Boys and Girls Club here in Marshall this month. Next month, she will be doing programs at the Boys & Girls Club in Waskom; and we really hope we can continue that partnership. Maybe we can turn that into a 4-H club.”
“It’s already making a big impact because Matt and I cover the entire county — not just Marshall, Texas,” said McDonald. “Just having an extra set of hands is already making a big, big difference.”
AgriLife Extension Agent Matt Garrett echoed her sentiments, sharing how thrilled he is to also have Barrett onboard.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the youth of Harrison County to have someone dedicated just to the needs and the education, etcetera, for the 4-H kids,” said Garrett. “We haven’t had that in the past. It’s been a shared responsibility, but having someone that that’s their sole intent and purpose every day, I think it’s going to make a huge difference in our community.
“I just think her personality and her knowledge and everything is a wonderful fit for the dynamics of this office,” he added. “And I think there’s going to be some great things that happen out of this opportunity.”
Barrett, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Texas A&M University Commerce, is looking forward to working in her new role. The magna cum laude honors graduate also holds an associate’s degree from Kilgore College and worked as a certified medical assistant for the last 15 years. She is a 2004 graduate of Tatum High School, where she was very active in Rusk County’s 4-H program.
“I was in 4-H for 10 years, from the time I was (age) 8 to 18,” shared Barrett. “I showed cattle, I did food and nutrition contests, leadership roles and Louraiseal was actually my agent in 2000. We just remained in contact. I had texted her last fall and told her I was graduating with my bachelor’s degree. She said she might have a job (available).”
“I love it here so far,” said Barrett. “Everybody’s nice. Harrison County has been very welcoming.”
As the new 4-H program assistant, Barrett is responsible for not only promoting the county’s 4-H program but building it up. Additionally, she’ll be visiting the schools throughout the county, helping implement various agrilife extension curriculums.
“Right now I’m actually doing one right here, Balancing Food and Plate, here at the Boys and Girls Club. I started that Monday,” she said, noting the curriculum targets elementary age youth. “It’s fun.”
In her new fulltime role as 4-H program assistant, Barrett looks forward to impacting the lives of students the most.
“I absolutely love kids. I don’t have any kids of my own, so these will kind of be like my kiddos,” said Barrett.
Barrett also looks forward to sharing her love for 4-H. She hopes the program will be as just as enriching as it was for her as a 4-H student, providing the necessary tools needed to succeed in life.
“4-H, it taught me a lot about leadership, dedication, community service and just getting the kids ready to be adults,” she said as she looked back over her 4-H experience as a student. “I don’t think that I would be the person I am without having 4-H and all of their core values. They developed me into being an adult.”
Barrett is excited about meeting more of the 4-Hers throughout the county and introducing them to all of the programs they have in store. McDonald noted that the next program they are planning for is the food and nutrition summer camp, slated for 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 14 at the Harrison County Extension Agency’s new office, located at 2005 Warren Drive. The registration deadline is Friday, July 7.
At the camp, campers will learn about food safety, the My Plate curriculum, beef cuts and more. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
“That’s going to be kind of sort of a spinoff of 4-H grilling,” said McDonald
The agency will also host a Fun Day from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 12,at the new extension office, welcoming all for a day of fun, food and outdoor games.
“It’s kind of the kickoff for the new 4-H year, which begins Sept. 1,” said McDonald. “It will be here at the new county extension office.”
“Anybody that wants to come, come on out,” she encouraged, noting the event is free.
McDonald said the fact that Barrett is a former 4-H-er is an asset to the extension office as she has a clear vision as to what the program needs.
“She has a clear (vision) of what 4-H is or what extension is and how we operate,” said McDonald. “She’s diversified. She knows about both sides of it. She knows about family and community health as well as ag and natural resources. She was a former 4-Her. She showed animals. She did the food and nutrition project.”
McDonald said Barrett is also learning about another component of extension services, which relates to community development. The component requires her to visit with community outreach and civic groups to engage and enlighten them on the 4-H program.
“She’s already been to the Rotary Club meeting with me. She’s already making plans to visit the other civic groups, but not just visit but to also do a program to market and promote our 4-H program,” said McDonald. “National 4-H Week is that first week in October. We’ll be doing a lot of fun and great things during that week. So she’s off to a good start. We’ve got her busy. She’s going to a lot of trainings and we’re having fun.”
McDonald thanked the Harrison County Commissioners Court for being willing to approve and fund the position through the county.
“We really thank our commissioners court because they are the ones who are really supporting this position 100 percent,” said McDonald. “They have seen the need for supporting the 4-H program because, in 2010, it was just more of an extension decision and it was across the board, a lot of counties lost their 4-H agent; and so at that time, that made Harrison County a two-agent county. So the two agents we have just always did the best we could, but the program has just really suffered, but we can already see we’ve got a breath of life.”
“It’s going to be good,” said McDonald. “We’re off to a good start.”
“This is totally county-funded, and we are making sure she has all the resources she needs to be effective on her job,” she added.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield said he’s delighted to have her join the county, as well.
“I am so excited to have Ms. Barrett come on to be part of our team out at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office,” Hatfield said, following Tuesday’s welcome reception. “We’re very excited about her coming onboard. She lives real close from the Tatum area; we’re glad to have her in this area. She interviewed really well. I visited with her mom and dad both. They said this was her passion.”
“She was very excited to be able to get back into the 4-H programs and outreach programs for young children,” he added. “She had worked for a doctor for over 10 years, but she missed what she did with the ag community, went back got her degree and hopefully she’ll make her home right here in Harrison County and continue.”
Hatfield, who has been in office for nearly 10 years, said he believes Barrett will be a great asset and help continue to grow the program.
“The 4-H program is definitely an outreach program. I’ve been in office for nine-and-a-half years and I’ve watched the program just grow in leaps and bounds,” the commissioner said. “We’d just like to welcome her. We’ll do all we can as a commissioners court to make sure she has what she needs.”
Enrollment for the Harrison County 4-H program begins Sept. 1. Membership is available for Clover Kids grades kindergarten through second and 4-H members grades third through 12th. To enroll or volunteer in the 4-H program, visit the website at https://v2.4-Honline.com/#/user/sign-in or contact the Harrison County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 935-8413 or email Jennifer Barrett at Jennifer.barrett@ag.tamu.edu.