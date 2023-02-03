The annual cornbread and bean luncheon, hosted by the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, provided the perfect treat for a cold day Wednesday as hundreds of meals were served.
“The event was well supported,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
Not only did many turn out to dine in, but a host of deliveries were also made.
“This was our first time that deliveries were made,” said McDonald.
This was also the first year to host the event at the extension office’s new location at 2005 Warren Drive. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., patrons indulged in a delightful lunch, consisting of home-cooked beans, cornbread, coleslaw, pickles, relishes, dessert and tea.
The event is sponsored by the Harrison County Education Association. Funds raised from the luncheon, which welcomed a donation of $10, will benefit the association’s outreach and service efforts.
McDonald was pleased to report, as of Wednesday afternoon, that $1,800 of their $2,000 had been reached. She believes there’s a chance they may even exceed their goal this year as funds were still rolling in.
“Everyone has not reported yet; so, they might exceed their goal,” the extension agent said.
Funds raised not only aid the Harrison County Education Association with outreach efforts, but also support their trips to educational events, programs and meetings.
“Also, they donate to 4-H, Empty Stocking Fund and Mission Marshall,” said McDonald.
The group enjoyed a friendly competition this year to see who could sell the most tickets. Landing in first place was Helen Hall. Second place winner was Denise Pumphrey.
McDonald thanked all who supported the event to make it a success. Volunteers included the extension’s master gardeners program, Wiley College students, and the Homeschool 4-H Club.
“A big shout-out goes to Sgt. John Hain (jail administrator) for bringing the trustees to assist,” said McDonald.
McDonald said they were also happy to have the son of former member and former District President Vondell McLendon to come and support.
“She used to be a member as a District President,” said McDonald. “There is a 4-H scholarship in her name.”
The purpose of the Texas Extension Education Association is to stimulate interest in better homemaking; to increase appreciation of home life and family relations; to develop ideas of true economy and thrift by putting into practice the improved methods of demonstrations; to develop in family members a new environment and more happiness in their community life.
Giving the history of the Texas Extension Education Association, McDonald noted that the TEEA was organized in August 1926 on the Texas A&M University campus.
“The primary purpose for organizing was to establish a scholarship for a deserving 4-H girl,” she said. “Harrison County was proud to have the first recipient (Golden Evans) of this award in 1927. Years later, a scholarship was established in Vondell McLendon’s (former Harrison County resident) honor. Mrs. McLendon served two years as a District 5 Texas Extension Education Association Director. These scholarships have grown through the years; seven 4-H members receive one each year across the district. TEEA also gives three career scholarships to TEEA members to help them further their education.”