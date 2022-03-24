Students and their animals took center stage on Wednesday at Marshall City Arena during the last day of livestock shows at the 2022 Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week.
Farm City Week will wrap up today with the ag mechanics projects displayed and judged at Bear Creek Smokehouse, followed by dinner and the live sale of all of the students’ livestock and ag mechanics projects this evening.
The livestock shows kicked off Wednesday morning at Marshall City Arena with the hogs, followed by a Special Needs show, the steers, heifers and the junior showmanship shows.
With more than 150 students showing almost 300 livestock and agriculture mechanics projects, Farm City Week 2022 has been a huge success.
Tuesday’s goat winners were grand champion Cord Campbell of Hallsville FFA and reserve grand champion Addyson Horn of Hallsville FFA.
Wednesday’s hog winners were grand champion Skylar Smith of Marshall FFA and reserve grand champion Preston Rice of Hallsville FFA.
Wednesday’s steer winners were grand champion Savannah Parker of Marshall FFA and her brother Bear Parker for reserve grand champion, also of Marshall FFA.
Wednesday’s heifer winners were not available by press time Wednesday.
Farm City Week will wrap up today with the ag mechanics show at 8 a.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 FM 154 in Marshall.
Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. today at Bear Creek Smokehouse, followed by the scholarships and award presentations at 4:30 p.m. and the start of the live auction at 6 p.m.
The live auction will also be available live online at www.apro.bid/auction/harrison-county-agri-business-association-presents-farm-city-week-2022- 4659/bidgallery/.
Last year proved to be a record year for the live auction, with students bringing in a haul of more than $315,000 in sales.
Harrison County Agri-Business Board member and Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said with the rising costs in agriculture, especially related to feed, he hopes this year will also see a similar record earning for students who have put in a great deal of time and money on their projects.
“This is a wonderful program that teaches kids real life skills and experiences, from economics to responsibility to humility,” Garrett said previously. “This is also one of the last events that has the whole family, teachers and students working together on projects.”
Garrett said he hopes this year will turn out to be a profitable year for the students involved, and he also encouraged community members to come out to Bear Creek Smokehouse and support the students by viewing the ag mechanics projects and participating in the live auction.
“Most of the students put their earnings into next year’s projects, or use the money for college,” Garrett said.
For more information about Farm City Week 2022 or to view the schedule, visit their website at www.farmcityweek.org.