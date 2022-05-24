Harrison County Farmer’s Market is excited to open Market on the Square, Saturday May 28, at 7 a.m. until noon located at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
Market on the Square offers all types of locally sourced vegetables including new potatoes, onions, squash, cabbage and other delicious vegetables.
Vendors also offer home sourced goat’s milk soap, honey, jams and jellies, homemade breads and cookies and handcrafted items. On opening day only, the organization will also have a Fresh Flower Market beginning at 8 a.m.
The official ribbon cutting will be held by the Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. on opening day and broadcasted via live remote by KMHT.
We have partnered with Marshall Main Street and Marshall Regional Arts Council to bring several activities for kids. Aces Faces face painting and Happy the Clown will be at Market on Square from 8 to 10 a.m.
There will also be a Rock Art Project starting at 9 a.m. Main Street Volunteers will be passing out Cotton Candy beginning at 9 a.m. as well.
Ashli Dansby with Stagecoach Media will host a free concert at Telegraph Park Stage from 10:45 a.m. until noon featuring Randy C. Moore. Moore is a world-class entertainer from Lufkin, who spent time in Nashville writing and playing with Country music legends.
Christi Timmons and Sheri Yates, officers of Harrison County Farmer’s Markers, expect record market participation with new vendors being added weekly.
“People are more interested than ever with fresh foods, fruits and vegetables. Locally sourced, fresh food is always in demand but especially now in light of rising costs and lessening availability. We had great patronage last year with customers who see the value in supporting our local farmers and producers,” the two officers said.
Market vendors will continue to work with local restaurants who want to source locally grown, fresh produce and flowers for their restaurants.
For additional information about Harrison County Farmer’s Market and Market on the Square can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket/ .
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Farmer’s Market contact Christi Timmons, market manager at (903) 754-8569 or Sheri Yates at (903) 926-5034.
All homemade, baked or canned items must be in compliance with the Texas Cottage Food Law including adhering to packaging and labeling requirements, and obtaining a Texas Food Handler’s Card. A copy of the Food Hander’s Card must be submitted along with the membership application.
For more information on the activities planned for opening day, please contact Lacy Burson at the Main Street Office 903-935-7902 or Suzanne Carter at (903) 407-1110.