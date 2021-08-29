Vendors at the Harrison County Farmers Market on the Square are preparing to transition their offerings to fall crops and crafts and could extend their season beyond the November cut off.
Harrison County Farmers Market on the Square organizer Billy Pool said Saturday the vendors are preparing to begin bringing in their fall produce.
“Everybody is trying to transition to their fall crops,” Pool said. “Some of the fall crops we’ll have coming up are some okra, some fall squash, I’m still getting some eggplants, there could be a few fall tomatoes, I also want to say there will be some pears, peppers and hot chiles.”
Pool said the craft vendors are also preparing for the fall transition, which could see the Farmers Market continue on past November.
“It just depends when they run out of produce,” Pool said. “But I think we’ll go beyond November, as long as we still have vendors coming in and customers.”
Craft vendors are preparing fall decor and more, including homemade perfumes and fragrances, homemade soaps, organic honey, woodworking items and designs, textiles, jewelry, candles, jellies, baked goods, flowers and more.
“I also offer knife sharpening and I have some flowering plants, landscape plants, avocado trees, several varieties of fig trees, pear trees, pomegranate and several different herbs.
The Harrison County Farmers Market on the Square meets from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall on the square.
Pool said from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays, a group of musicians comes out to perform live music.
“Anyone is welcome to come join us for a jam session, anyone who wants to do some pickin,” he said.
To learn more about the Market or to become a vendor, visit the Market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket