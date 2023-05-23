The Harrison County Farmers Market will open its seasonal shop in Telegraph Park at the end of the month to help small-scale farmers, lure more visitors downtown and preserve the legacy of Marshall’s farming community.
Starting May 27, the farmer’s market will be held every Saturday through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
“We have kind of had a change of guard,” said Harrison County Farmers Market Secretary and Co-Treasurer Betsy McHugh in reference to the organization. “It’s sort of turning over a new leaf with hopefully a lot of new vendors and enthusiastic people who just want to help promote downtown Marshall for everyone.”
The Harrison County Farmers Market has been in operation for many years and is self-governed. Nathanial McAllister is its president.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Farmers Market will host an opening day celebration with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
“The city has worked really hard to make us feel welcomed and has included us as much as they can,” said McHugh. The Marshall Regional Arts Council will provide arts and crafts, a clown will perform balloon animals and local guitar pickers will provide music as a backdrop.
The market usually hosts friendly groups of local musicians that welcome everyone. When shopping at the market, you’ll find homegrown fruits and veggies, eggs, jams and more.
“We are happy, talented people that really want to support downtown Marshall and just really want to get people out and getting into their community and talking to each other,” explained McHugh.
Anyone interested in vendor space may contact Betsy McHugh at (801) 440-9172.