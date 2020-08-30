For East Texans that love fresh produce, homemade products and supporting small businesses, some good news is in order with the extension of the Harrison County Farmers Market.
The market, which was originally planning to wind down sometime in September, is now set to run throughout the fall and maybe even through downtown Marshall holiday event, Wonderland of Lights.
“We are going to run through the fall, certainly through at least October, and are working on plans now to maybe even run through Wonderland of Lights,” Suzanne Carter said Saturday. “It all depends, of course, on the produce available but we also do have several vendors with products that are available year round. We also have some vendors already bringing fall produce.”
Acorn squash, pears and pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors were available through several different vendors on Saturday.
“I have banana nut bread, lemon blueberry squares, blueberry and strawberry scones, jalapeno cheddar bread, white bread, brownies and of course, pumpkin bread because it’s now in season,” vendor Tammy Barras, owner of Aunt Tammy’s Kitchen said on Saturday. “We also have our no high fructose corn syrup barbecue sauce which has some sweet heat to it.”
In celebration of market’s seasonal transition, new vendors are still signing on, like Jefferson sheep farmer Stephanie Dotson who’s first day at the market was Saturday.
“I’m so glad to be out here,” Dotson said Saturday. “This has been really nice today, being able to give demonstrations and also sell my products.”
Dotson owns Firewoken Farms, and manages its website at http://firewokenfarm.com/, where she raises her own fiber sheep for wool, and also does all of her own shearing, washing, carding and dying.
Dotson and her daughter also hand make each of the wooden spindle kits she sells and she said she hopes, within the year, open her farm up to tours and demonstrations on her 1700s era walking wheel.
“It’s really cool for demonstrations but it’s a bit much to pack up and move a 1700s antique to the market each week so I hope sometime next year to open the farm up to tours, or I can go give demonstrations to small groups,” she said.
In the meantime, Dotson said she was happy to join the farmers market where she can meet new customers and introduce them to her custom spinning from raw wool, and wool spun yarn.
“I’d like to do more custom garments — specific color shawls, a blouse out of linen, or hats,” she said. “I plan to bring different variety of wool and yarn each week.”
The raw, fresh honey vendors are still on site at the market each week, as are the artists, jewelry makers, fresh flower arrangements, kettle popcorn, arts and craft decor vendors, natural soap from goats milk, clothing, and other products.
Should the market continue through the city’s Wonderland of Lights event during the holiday season, the market would run through mid-December.
For more information about the market or to become a vendor, visit https://www.farmersmarketonline.com/fm/HarrisonCountyFarmersMarket.html
The open air market is available from about 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, in front of the historic Harrison County Courthouse.