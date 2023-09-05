Fire crews from Emergency Services District No. 3, Harrison County ESD No. 4 and the Texas Forest Service responded to a 15-acre fire Saturday that threatened the safety of Union Missionary Baptist Church on U.S. 59 South.
Harrison County ESD No. 3 Fire and Rescue reported that fire officials spent more than six hours battling and containing the 15-acre fire Saturday afternoon next to the church.
“The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure on a passing vehicle,” ESD No. 3 reported on its Facebook page. “Pasture and timber were the only damage from the fire.”
Fire officials said there were still stumps and fallen trees within the containment lines that were burning, but didn’t pose a danger overnight. Fire crews made plans to return to the site at 8 a.m. Sunday morning to ensure the fire didn’t spread as the winds and temperature were expected to rise and the humidity was expected to fall.
As the church gathered for 8:30 a.m. Sunday School, followed by 9:15 a.m. morning worship service, the congregation gave praises to God for keeping the church grounds safe.
“As you look across the street, wildfire came close to this building,” Pastor Jessie L. Russell observed as the congregation prepared for altar prayer.
“They were in the parking lot,” he said of the sight of fire crews, working to battle the blaze in the field next door. “You never know (what the day will bring), but I’m glad to tell you that God is still in control.”
In his prayer, Deacon John Marsh also praised God for keeping the church unscathed during the fire.
“Lord, we had a fire yesterday around here, and if you looked at the boundaries, you’ll see that that wasn’t man that did that; that was God,” he said of the miracle of the fire being controlled right at the property line behind a fence that separates the church from the burned acreage. “He brought it right up to the line, and stopped it.”
“God, we know that you are still in control,” Marsh said, giving praises to God.
ESD No. 3 thanked all responding agencies who came to assist in battling the large blaze Saturday.
“ESD 3 thanks our neighbors from Harrison County Emergency Service District #4 and Texas A&M Forest Service for their assistance,” the fire agency wrote on its Facebook page. “We also want to express our appreciation for the citizens who are abiding by the burn ban that has been put in place this extremely dry time.”
The fire service also took the opportunity to extend an invitation to anyone who would like to volunteer with the rural fire departments.
“We invite and encourage anyone willing to assist their rural fire departments,” ESD No. 3 wrote. “Most rural fire departments depend on people like you to step up through volunteer service to the community. They are trained to protect life and property, leading to reduced property insurance rates.
“There are a lot of different needs and roles within (the) fire department. Join us in serving our community!” the fire service encouraged.