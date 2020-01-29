The Harrison County Commissioners Court held a special-called meeting Monday, inviting fire chiefs from all nine Emergency Services District to give input on the county’s search for a new fire marshal.
The post became vacant due to the retirement of fire marshal and emergency management coordinator, Thomas Mock.
“He was an excellent fire marshal and very pleasant to work with,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“We really appreciated his service. We wish him the best.”
Mock’s last day will be Friday. He’s served in the position since 2009 and has assisted in acquiring and administering over $400,000 in federal grants for the office. The fire marshal said he’s enjoyed serving the county.
“I’ve got almost 29 years in the fire service,” he said of his career in Harrison as well as Gregg County.
He’s now looking forward to enjoying more time with is grandchildren.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the county where I’ve resided for the last 45 years,” said Mock. “It was enjoyable getting to know the people all across the county instead of (just) my neighborhood.
“That’s the thing about being a fire marshal,” he said. “You cross paths from all walks of life, across the county.”
Sims said the purpose of Monday’s meeting was to gain feedback from the nine ESDs — the entities most impacted by the vacancy — as the county moves forward in the application process.
“We know the fire marshal works closely with you guys and we want to hear what works good for you, what doesn’t work, what you could use more of, as we’re going through the applications …. some things that we can keep in mind,” the county judge told the approximately dozen of fire officials, representing the entities.
The dialogue included responsibilities and obligations associated with the job. No applications or recommendations were discussed.
“We’re here to modify the job description,” said Sims.
Applications are currently available on the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org. The fire officials were encouraged to direct interested parties to the website.
The group of representatives attending Monday said they mainly wanted someone who possessed experience in both fire and investigation.
WANTS/NEEDS
Reviewing the qualifications, Mike Harper, with ESD No. 8 in Harleton, said it’s more to the job than just earning the requested fire and arson and fire inspector certifications.
“It’s having the background to support it,” said Harper.
Harper said he personally earned his arson investigation certificate years ago, but doesn’t have the background to support it.
“I’ve never been in an arson investigation, but I have been schooled for it, and I think a lot of these gentlemen are concerned with hiring somebody who doesn’t have a fire background,” he said.
He said he’s aware the position also requires the possession of, or ability to obtain a peace officer license, which has to stay updated.
“That arson (investigator) certification and fire investigation also have (continuing education), so just because they have that certification in their portfolio does not mean that that’s still current,” said Harper. “That’s something that we hope that y’all are going to do to make sure those are good.”
Harper said as a volunteer fire department, the ESDs spend a lot of time preparing equipment, training personnel and keeping the communities educated and happy. Thus, the fire marshal position is a valuable tool that needs to be filled by a qualified applicant.
“This is the third fire marshal, since I’ve been fire chief, and whoever we hire has got some pretty big shoes to fill,” said Harper.
The ESD No. 8 fire chief urged the court to be diligent in their search and not rush.
“What I’m hoping is that if you don’t find that guy in a 30-day posting, I don’t see a rush to hire somebody just to fill that spot,” Harper told the court. “I don’t know if there’s a legal amount of time that you have to fill that spot, but I hope that we will wait for the right guy to fill that spot.”
Harper said he doesn’t have to have a relationship with the new hire personally; he just wants who is best for the job.
“I don’t care about the name. I don’t have to like the guy,” he said. “But I want him to do the services that a fire marshal’s office needs to provide — be-it man, woman — makes us no difference.
“I think all the chiefs here would probably agree with that,” said Harper. “What I do want is somebody that has some experience. We don’t need somebody to come out and read books to us.
“We can all take care of that ourselves,” he said.
Gary Smith with ESD No. 2 echoed Harper’s sentiments.
“If the right person isn’t here in that time limit, please don’t send us somebody out there that we’ve got to work with to try to train,” Smith implored. “That’s taking away from our abilities to fight fire and train our own people.
“That guy that does that job is supposed to be working with us,” Smith continued. “We’re not supposed to be having to train them. That’s a big concern of mine.”
He noted that the fire marshal’s job is just as important as the job of county judge, sheriff or any other head official.
“So we have to have the right person for that job,” said Smith.
He agreed they need someone who will follow-up with the fire investigations the departments conduct while on the scene.
“Everybody sitting out there has fire investigation. We have helped do that for every fire marshal we’ve ever had. When he gets on the scene, we’ve already done part of his job for him, and he picks it up from there and does his part, so we can do that,” said Smith. “We need somebody to be able to pick it up and be able to do that part, and that is a person that knows fire, that has been there, been in those buildings … been in those woods — done it all.
“That’s exactly what we need in this county,” he said.
Dewayne Nolen with ESD No. 1 urged the court to choose someone that will help departments keep good ISO ratings. An improved Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating can effectively lower the cost of property insurance rates for residential and commercial properties within the community. PPC ratings are awarded by the Insurance Services Office and approved by the Texas Department of Insurance.
“My ESD has got an ISO rating of 3, straight across the board. My citizens are paying really low rate for their insurance because of my ISO rating, so let’s keep it down there,” said Nolen. “Let’s let the fire marshal do his job — a good fire marshal that can do his job.”
Nolen said he thinks the fire marshal’s job should also be a full-time job, with the official available to respond when needed.
“We need him at night, as well,” said Nolen. “We get a lot of red flags when you roll up on that fire scene. If there are red flags and you think that fire marshal needs to investigate it then, let’s don’t take the information down and we’ll look at it tomorrow or the next day; that’s too late.”
Others concurred.
“Nights and holidays we still have the same fires. We need him out there,” a fire official agreed.
Judge Sims thanked all for a great discussion. The fire officials expressed their appreciation for the opportunity.
“I appreciate you for taking the time,” said Nolen.
INVALUABLE SERVICE
Reflecting on how valuable the services are that all nine ESDs provide, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb noted that the ESDs responded to a total of 3,188 calls in 2019.
“On an average, of the nine ESDs, we’re talking about 354 calls a year for each ESD, which averages out a little over 29 calls a month,” said Ebarb. “So, for me, that’s important as a taxpayer that lives out in a rural (area).”
He said sometimes the general public may not realize the depth of work the departments do.
“They fail to realize just what exactly is involved and what they’re paying for in the ESDs,” said Ebarb. “All they see is the new stations and new equipment. They don’t realize exactly what you guys have volunteered in doing.
“We appreciate y’all tremendously,” Ebarb told the group.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield expressed his appreciation to the departments, too. They were all created by the vote of taxpayers through an election process.
“I want to commend y’all for the work that y’all do,” said Hatfield. “You guys are always looking for your best way to improve, to do your best training. You guys reach out for grants. You guys do a great job. To me, that 10 cents is probably about the best 10 cents that the taxpayers can even spend.”
The fire officials said they spend a lot of time not only doing fire protection, but also being a part of the community, educating youth.
“This past Saturday I spent 12 hours with Boy Scouts. It’s great. We love to do it,” one fire official said. “That’s a part of the fire department that nobody ever sees. It happens at every department. It’s a public service that’s in vain and it’s gotta be maintained, we’ve got to have that leadership up there helping us to do what we need to do.”
JOB DESCRIPTION
According to the job description, the general purpose of the fire marshal position is to provide expertise, develop, organize, direct and/or implement programs regarding fire prevention, protection, suppression and investigation in the unincorporated areas of the county. Primary duties and responsibilities include supervising the fire marshal’s office and assisting with the periodic training of the volunteer firefighters; coordinating the county fire and emergency management services assuring compliance with all NIMS rules and regulations; investigating fires within the county and assisting unincorporated areas; inspecting all county buildings and commercial establishments within the county for fire code safety; and preparing arson cases for prosecution and conducts training for fire prevention.