The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office, including the onsite sewage program, will now be under the direction of the county’s sheriff’s department, the commissioners court decided in a 3-2 vote last week.
Voting in favor of the action included County Judge Chad Sims, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield and Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin. Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb voted against.
The change will be effective, Jan. 1. While the department head will now be the sheriff, the fire marshal will have the same title and same responsibilities, Judge Sims explained.
Commissioner Mauldin, who made the motion for the change, noted that it’s the same structure that neighboring Gregg County has.
“Gregg County does it that way. The fire marshal there is under the sheriff and he wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Mauldin. “He gets a lot of the pressure of that job taken off having the sheriff’s office helping.
“It’ll just be a support to the many hats that the fire marshal wears, from onsite sewer, inspections, fire inspections, fire investigations and all of that,” said Mauldin.
Right now, he said Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch is the only one juggling the responsibilities as the county has been unsuccessful with filling the assistant fire marshal slot to aid her.
“I think it’d be a great way to do it,” Mauldin said of placing the fire marshal’s office under the direction of the sheriff’s department.
Commissioner Timmins noted his concern was that the sheriff’s office already had enough matters to handle with limited staff.
“They already need help with just the things that they have,” he said of the sheriff’s department. “I don’t know if we even have enough deputies.”
Timmins asked if the county has considered consulting with the fire chiefs of the area volunteer fire departments regarding the matter. Judge Sims said he hasn’t discussed it with the chiefs as he thinks it’s a decision for the court.
Judge Sims assured that the change won’t detract from any of the deputies’ current responsibilities. He further advised that Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher was onboard, as well.
“The sheriff has agreed to do this; he’s willing to do it,” Judge Sims said. “I think we’ve got some ideas that (will) support our fire marshal’s office even more, and make it much more beneficial than it already is to the citizens of our county.”
Timmins said he’s not saying that the sheriff isn’t capable. He just didn’t want to overwhelm him.
“I just don’t want him to be bogged down with something else. That’s why we have a department head in place. I have all the confidence in the world in our sheriff’s department,” said Timmins.
Commissioner Ebarb followed up with questions regarding the status of Couch’s current contract, and whether a change could be made while she’s currently under contract.
Judge Sims confirmed that it could, and noted that an amendment was made to her contract simply stating that the fire marshal will continue to be responsible for all duties under the current office, but under the direction of the sheriff.
The county judge also confirmed that her pay will remain the same. The terms of the contract will remain the same through September 2023.
Addressing the matter, Sheriff Fletcher assured that his department will be able to offer the assistance that’s needed to the fire marshal’s office.
“I do think we can provide many helping hands for this. The biggest one is the environmental assistance,” Fletcher advised.
The sheriff said he plans to organize a trash crew, using inmates from the jail. The crew will journey to trashed roads multiple times a week, discarding trash.
“That includes couches, TVs and whatever else somebody throws on the side of the road, just nonstop,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “We do still run our inmate crew on Saturdays, but that is not enough. One day a week is not getting it done.”
In addition to trash pick-up, the sheriff said his department will be able to help the fire marshal with investigations, as needed.
“A lot of what the fire marshal’s office does is investigation. It’s not fire fighting,” said Fletcher. “ Any helping hand that our criminal investigation division can give to that, will be assisted as needed.”
The sheriff said he’s also in the process of finding the fire marshal an assistant.
“I think she needs one. The office is busy and just needs more hands,” he said.
Nevertheless, the sheriff said, he believes the change will be a great one for the county overall.
“It’ll work. We’ll make it successful,” said Fletcher. “We’ll do the best we can do to service the people of the county and the county itself as not being so trashy. And just take it a day at a time.”
Judge Sims echoed his sentiments.
“Trash is a big deal in our county,” said Sims. “Any extra efforts we can have to support that, would make our roads look a lot better.”