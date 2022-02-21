Spring fever may be in the air, but Harrison County fire officials warn to hold off on spring cleaning, particularly when it comes to burning leaves.
“Myself, Jade Buckley with the forestry service and Scott Barmore, the city fire marshal, have been working extra hard, keeping up and monitoring the weather,” said County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch.
“It’s that time of year again when the days extend — there are warmer, sunny days, full of sunshine — spring is on its way, and winter is gone,” she said. “It feels like we’re coming out of hibernation and it’s time to wake up and go out and play … do a little spring cleaning, rake leaves and burn.
“That’s the problem,” she said of burning leaves. “Right now the leaves are dry; there’s low humidity. Here lately, the wind gust and wind have hit pretty hard this year.”
“If you must burn, protocol is usually to check with the fire departments first,” the county fire marshal warned.
Couch said those wishing to burn inside the city limits must seek a permit from the Marshall Fire Department to be allowed to burn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Violators can be fined up to $500, she cautioned.
“Again, the fallen leaves can be an aesthetic nuisance in your yard, this time of year,” said Couch. “But we, fire officials, want you to think twice before piling them up and burning them. They burn fast and hot.
“They can get into the structure really quick and cause you to lose your home, garage, vehicles — all of that — lose your neighbor’s home, destroy land that’s not there’s and property,” she expounded. “It can get out so quickly.”
Couch said fire units have seen a couple of homes destroyed due to outside burning. The main problem is nine out of 10 of the fires that they’ve responded to are due to fires left unattended.
“We’re not going to tolerate it,” said Couch.
Couch said fire officials have been observing the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which predicts the likelihood of wildfires based on soil moisture and other conditions related to drought.
And while the KDBI index has dropped due to recent rain, conditions are still not safe enough to burn.
“The KDBI index has dropped from this little bit of rain that we’ve had, but these intermittent rains are not helping us at all,” the county fire marshal said. “We got a good rain (Thursday), but then you had the wind after it that just erased all of that.”
Thus, county officials warn to not burn when it’s windy or when the vegetation is dry. However, when conditions are safe to burn, residents should always choose a safe burning site away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings vehicles and equipment.
“(You) need three times the height of pile for vertical clearance,” fire officials noted.
Also when it’s safe to burn, residents should keep piles small and manageable; and add additional debris as the fire burns down.
Another safety tip to help reduce the risk of wildfire when it’s safe to burn is to check one’s surroundings as the site should be surrounded by gravel or mineral soil (dirt) at least 10-feet in all directions. Also, keep surroundings watered down during the burn and have a shovel close by, fire officials advised.
“Most of all, never leave a fire unattended,” fire officials reiterated.
Referencing statistics, fire officials noted that every 23 seconds a fire department responds to a fire somewhere in the nation. Additionally, more than four out of five wildfires are caused by people. Another alarming statistic is that an average of 1.2 million acres of U.S. woodland burn every year.
Couch, the county fire marshal, said officials have already seen a dramatic spike in calls for service locally this year compared to last year.
“When we compared from last year to this year, for January through February 2021, the City of Marshall had one grass fire,” she said. “This year — January to February 2022 — they had nine grass fires.”
Additionally, “for January to February this year, we’ve got a total number of 14 incident calls that the Forestry Service responded to. It was four last year,” Couch noted, pointing out how the calls tripled.
Comparing vehicle fires, Couch said county fire services responded to one vehicle fire in the January to February season in 2021 compared to six vehicle fires for those same months this year. Of those six, three of them were due to out-of-control burns.
The number of structure fires for the months of January to February, for the county went from eight in 2021 to a total of 14 in 2022.
With such alarming statistics, as well as a dry summer in the forecast, fire officials do not want matters to get worse.
“The (vegetation) is dry, there’s no moisture, the humidity is low, the winds are (fierce),” the county fire marshal said. “People are just being very careless.”
“If you’re in doubt, don’t burn, but call us,” said Couch. “We’ll give you the statistics on the weather at the time to try to help out.
“We understand you’re cleaning and want to make it pretty and nice, but the dust on the ground, and (the dead grass), it’s just taking off,” she said. Thus, “we, officials, are asking: please, don’t burn.”